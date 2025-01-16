Fedor or Chuck Liddell: Which of them was most relevant in MMA history?

DanDragon Machi said: Fedor was much more dominant and I have no doubt he was a better fighter than Cuck. But I feel Liddel was most important to UFC route than Fedor to Pride

Chuck was most iconic, popular and his two victories on Couture has more impact than Fedor on Crocop taking their two bigger victories. Fedor has a better resume. Liddel has more belt defenses (4x3). Fedor had more "unbeaten aura" Click to expand...

i personally disagree. off the bat i was going to say chuck because he did help popularize mma to the masses, though i think that was in only a short time period. but over time, i think it is now fedor. because he is seen as one of the goats, his relevance has far surpassed chucks now. both legends in their own right of course.