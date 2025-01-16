  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Fedor or Chuck Liddell: Which of them was most relevant in MMA history?

Fedor was much more dominant and I have no doubt he was a better fighter than Cuck. But I feel Liddel was most important to UFC route than Fedor to Pride
Chuck was most iconic, popular and his two victories on Couture has more impact than Fedor on Crocop taking their two bigger victories. Fedor has a better resume. Liddel has more belt defenses (4x3). Fedor had more "unbeaten aura"
 
Did Fedor die or something? Why all the threads about him? Will my answer change your opinion in any way?
 
Fedor will be remembered as one of the GOATs in 50 years.

Chuck would be lucky if they're still using the gifs of him spazzing out in 10 years.
 
Is that a serious question? I half expected a line about Couture being in the Expendables.
 
Never liked Chuck that much <Fedor23>
 
Culturally chuck by a mile. He is the star during the most important stretch of mma. Fedor in the cage or ring is way better obviously
 
i personally disagree. off the bat i was going to say chuck because he did help popularize mma to the masses, though i think that was in only a short time period. but over time, i think it is now fedor. because he is seen as one of the goats, his relevance has far surpassed chucks now. both legends in their own right of course.
 
It depends on what you mean by relevant. In terms of relevance in the greater historical context of fighting, easily Fedor.

In terms of UFC commercial relevance, easily Chuck. Chuck was big during the post-TUF season 1 giant commercial leap made by the UFC. It went from a money-hemorrhaging sinking ship to a relevant organization after that.
 
