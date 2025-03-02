How big is Wanderlei Silva to MMA history compared to UFC stars?

He is very important and I'll tell you why. Pride always had fixed fights and was attached to pro wrestling. This would shift later mainly because of fighters like Wanderlei Silva.



Where the guys before him and maybe around him would take dives/alter fights, he always refused and instead went 100% in every fight. Even their most prized trophy(OP's avatar) could not be protected with money backstage, so Wanderlei utterly destroyed him 3 times.



I can't even think of 1 fight of his and the other brazilians(Rua, Arona, Nogueira etc) that looked off or suspect. So that's how Wanderlei turned the tide in Japan and made MMA legit. They could not take him down that way so what they did in the end was pair him up against heavyweights(some killers too) which he had no business being in the ring with which broke him physically.



Very important guy in MMA history.