  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

How big is Wanderlei Silva to MMA history compared to UFC stars?

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
1,067
Reaction score
800
We all know that the UFC has become much bigger than Pride ever was, and this directly impacts the relevance and representation of an athlete (he will be much better known as a champion in the UFC than in the best days of Pride)

That said, how big and important is Wanderlei compared to some of these UFC dominant guys like Aldo, Usman, Miocic and Hughes for ex? I don't think having five title defenses in Pride is as big as having five title defenses in UFC best days and although Wanderlei's victories were visually much more impactful than Aldo or Usman's , it was an impact restricted to the East while victories in UFC generates an impact on a global level. The same logic can be apllied in Fedor
 
You love and respect for such a monster in hus prime like wandy will come down to how much of a post tuf noob you are.


Vets know he is as important and popular as some of those listed in the OP.
 
He is very important and I'll tell you why. Pride always had fixed fights and was attached to pro wrestling. This would shift later mainly because of fighters like Wanderlei Silva.

Where the guys before him and maybe around him would take dives/alter fights, he always refused and instead went 100% in every fight. Even their most prized trophy(OP's avatar) could not be protected with money backstage, so Wanderlei utterly destroyed him 3 times.

I can't even think of 1 fight of his and the other brazilians(Rua, Arona, Nogueira etc) that looked off or suspect. So that's how Wanderlei turned the tide in Japan and made MMA legit. They could not take him down that way so what they did in the end was pair him up against heavyweights(some killers too) which he had no business being in the ring with which broke him physically.

Very important guy in MMA history.
 
Wanderlei was and is huge in Japan!

I think he will be remembered like a Jack Dempsey or something. A big name from the early days who was a very successful champion and one who was feared.

UFC may be bigger in a global scale but Pride was bigger in Japan than the UFC will ever be in the US or any one country.
 
Maybe I'm biased because he was the big star of Pride when I got into MMA, and I preferred Pride to the UFC by a great margin back then, but he's a clear all time legend, up there with Lidell.

The two of them represent true fighters in their soul to me, both wound up making money but they got into it during a time when it was just what they loved to do. I often joke that Wanderlei was the real life representation of Sean Strickland's pre-fight talk.
 
Wanderlei was/is so huge from his PRIDE days. They had to throw Mark Hunt at him. Most people that competed against Wanderlei might be more familiar with the bottom of his feet rather than his footwork.

(because he stomped the shit out of people's faces)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

DanDragon Machi
Dan Herdeson x Wanderlei Silva: Which of the two is most relevant in MMA history?
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
1K
Streeter
Streeter
DanDragon Machi
Is Fedor really ahead Randy Couture in MMA history?
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
1K
Discjockeyshtud
Discjockeyshtud

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,448
Messages
56,966,897
Members
175,486
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top