How big is Wanderlei Silva to MMA history compared to UFC stars?

We all know that the UFC has become much bigger than Pride ever was, and this directly impacts the relevance and representation of an athlete (he will be much better known as a champion in the UFC than in the best days of Pride)
That said, how big and important is Wanderlei compared to some of these UFC dominant guys like Aldo, Usman, Miocic and Hughes for ex? I don't think having five title defenses in Pride is as big as having five title defenses in UFC best days and although Wanderlei's victories were visually much more impactful than Aldo or Usman's , it was an impact restricted to the East while victories in UFC generates an impact on a global level. The same logic can be apllied in Fedor
