Why is Burns/Brady at the Apex?

With everyone complaining about the overall depth and quality of the upcoming OMalley PPV..

Why is this fight going down at the Apex for nobody a week prior?

Its like the UFC feels like they have to put one good fight on these apex cards. They really don't. Just accept them for what they are. Trash cards that nobody wants to watch, and save quality fights like this for events you're trying to sell.. or at the very least fight nights with a crowd.


Brady/Burns is not by any means a huge fight, but it would really sit nicely on the PPV card. For me having one more quality fight like that is the difference between buying it or not.
 
