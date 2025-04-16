The UFC should trim down the amount of APEX cards or reduce the amount of fights on APEX cards

STAY GOLD

STAY GOLD

Sherdog.com Staff
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Dec 17, 2021
Messages
11,898
Reaction score
19,753
I know a lot of you don't watch APEX cards, but for those who do -- I think the UFC needs to either trim down the amount of cards they put on there or reduce the amount of fights they put on the cards they have there.

Not every APEX card needs prelims. They can just do a 4-5 fight main card like they do on DWCS and call it. That would be a way to avoid with the oversaturation of the market and would avoid having to sign endless filler fighters for these cards.

Basically, quality over quantity.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,650
Messages
57,176,200
Members
175,564
Latest member
dash66chief

Share this page

Back
Top