International Why hasn't china invade russia yet?

obviously not full out war invade
for geopolitical experts here. since ukraine war, russia has been weakened severely. shouldn't this be the perfect oppurtunity for xi to held russia nationstate hostage and blackmail for unfair trades and robbing them clean of resources, by if you dont do so we pull our support?
 
Because it would be pretty short sighted.

China is the big power in that region. Everybody knows it. So if they ever went to the mats with the west they don’t want Russia joining with the west. Which has happened in the past even when relations were hostile.

Russia is better as an ally. China invading them(even a little bit) will give them an angle to unite with the west and I think the west would take them up on it. The whole dynamic of the Ukraine war would change. I think the west would likely look to side with Russia in that scenario. Even though rhetorically our politicans, especially democrats, are more likely to suck China dick.

That said, I believe they did claim territorial rights to Vladivostok a few years ago.
 
Peter Zeihan said they wouldn't dare do it because Russia made clear they'd get all out nuked for it. Also, there is nothing really to gain but shithole territory.
 
Russia's going to be giving China territory without the need for them to fire a shot. China and India are their economic lifelines.
Putin already signalled as much in relation to Tumen river access, and China was literally redrawing their maps last year.
 
only way they can dominate is soft power. Try to invade is like attacking a weak swimmer, you'll probably kill him but he'll drag you down.
 
China is smarter than Russia and successfully is conducting soft annexion during long years...
China does have approx 10 times higher mobilization resources than Russia and for them Russia is " small country " for conventional war.
China also might easily nuke Russia and will not fear from empty talks. China is nuclear power and unlike pussy westerners might really launch nuke if Putin will get not cooperative.
Also China is very important supplier of machinery etc, also very important rare earth metals producer...in some rare earth metals Russia can't replace supplies from China....

Putin's small special operation in Ukraine is very good for China to do soft annexing physically and financially.

For example when russian speakers in Siberia are busy with special operation in Ukraine, replacement in Siberia is needed, so immigrants are needed in order to have workforce and businesses....
Mandarin speakers might be protected with nukes China does have and historical territories might get reclaimed even in conventional war.
Also China advocated 1 child policy only for chinesse in China. If they are located in foreign countries then the more kids then better.
Russia doesn't knows that countries like Pakistan, India, China and Iran does have higher mobilization potential than Russia and countries like Pakistan, India and China might nuke them if will be too much triggered. ..they aren't Biden in white house.
 
Because they aren't dumb as fuck. Why would they invade one of their biggest allies?
 
I'm going to assume this post is a joke and you don't legitimately believe the PRC has anything to gain from finding out how effective their chàbuduō military is.
 
No, it isn't joke. For war with meat China does have more mobilization potential than Russia and my post wasn't joke.
For China is enough to cut off some supplies for Russia...for non military supplies and to stop purchase fuel and wood from Russia. Then. Russia will be not empire that should be in Dugin's dreams but in condition they had in 1992 th financially. And morally too.

Russia can't Vin vs China in conventional war. BTW can't vs India, Iran and Pakistan too.
Russia is below them in ability to fight conventional war.....especially with meat. They does have more meat....
 
Which is why the point from the beginning (which Zeihan made) was that Russia is not going to fight a conventional war in Siberia after the Russo-Japanese war and is just immediately going to nuke anybody who tries to invade. Which means there is literally no good reason for "China" (PRC) to try it because there is nothing to win here. PRC nukes don't matter if the "prize" to win is effectively a slab of worthless land, regardless of how much they delude themselves with fantasies of it being historic China. The PRC hasn't even been able to establish their fantasy border with India.
 
if this happens it wont be a actual army invasion. which will leave nuke off the table.

what's likely gonna happen is that china gonna buy off someone at the top of russian government who is tired of putin's bullshit. disconnect the nuke missile launching.

at that point russia would not be able to handle a china invasion
 
real question, are you in highschool?
 
Because whatever else they are, the Chinese aren't stupid. Invading Russia would cost them men, money and material for pretty much no gain.

Better to build up their strength while allowing the West and Russia to expend energy fighting each other.
 
This is the only plausible explanation i can see. Would still be fundamentally retarded for a country which is as import reliant as the PRC to do that, but it would be possible at least.

To be fair, building up strength is difficult in their position because time is not on their side because of the demographic bomb.
 
yes, cause that's how nuclear deployment protocols work - some guy in the government.
 
I was more thinking like corrupting a successor of Vlad in the future to allow the invasion. Inside sabotage of the military is obviously not going to happen to any significant degree.
 
