Ok, I understand. I think the physics of doing that would require a wide base which would make a full motion natural take down awkward. Might be a way but one way I can think how to do it is to suspend the dummy in an A frame or cantilever support or just a board that hangs down from the ceiling with a quick release that would detach the dummy when it is grabbed and allow it to fall naturally. Maybe a spring loaded hanger but the weight it has to hold may be too much for what is available. Thinking a grease right angle hook maybe sloped in the direction you are attacking dummy rigid hanger like a large ey bolt would work.. The slope and the hook shape would require experimentation. Maybe make a frame or maybe just a wood tee that hangs down from the ceiling joists where the stiff legged dummy's head leans on a beam and then tucks under and falls when the take down starts. Sorry, not much help but your problem is interesting.