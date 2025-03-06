Magomedrasul Gasanov's Dagestani Cage Riding

The MM Analyst
The talent on the Russian regionals is concentrated heavily around the lower weight classes, however, as athletic big men are tragically few and far between in MMA and the rare ones typically wind up snatched by western promotions early in their career. The UFC was quick to sign an 8-0 Magomed Ankalaev only two fights after winning the WFCA Light Heavyweight Championship, for example. Fighters below Middleweight tend to stick with the Grozny promotion and it’s easy to see why. Eduard Vartanyan has one of the best resumes around at Lightweight, and he was offered a spot on Dana White's Contender Series for pocket change shortly after winning an ACA Grand Prix that payed out $800k.
Magomedrasul Gasanov is the first truly elite fighter ACA has seen above Lightweight in a long while. A 20-2 fighter on a 16-fight win streak, Gasanov captured the ACA Middleweight title in 2022, dominating Abdul-Rakhman Dzhanaev. He’s since defended it four times against quality competition, running through every credible challenge in ACA’s Middleweight division.
Gasanov’s style involves the dominant wrestling, cage riding, and devastating ground and pound we’ve come to expect from the Nurmagomedovs. But his elite riding game is a recent addition to his skillset after moving to Khabib’s team. Earlier in his career he trained out of Gorets FT, a camp that produces conservative, defensively-minded strikers like their former UFC standouts, Rashid Magomedov and Ramazan Emeev. His work on the feet bears heavy influence from Gorets, with a focus on flicking jabs and Rashid-like lead leg kicks.
There are some contradictions between the Nurmagomedov game and Gasanov’s patient, jab-heavy striking, but for the most part it fits together quite well. He uses his lengthy, noncommittal attack to probe for openings on the feet, draw out reactions, and frustrate opponents, lining up the chance to set up a takedown and dominate.
Ground Striking & PassingOnce Gasanov gets on top, fights start to go downhill quickly for his opponents. He combines devastating ground and pound with strong positional control, remaining ready to adjust his positioning to counter any escapes.
In MMA, one’s success as a top control player is heavily dependent on their ability to control space. Tightening up the position and squeezing all the space out is useful to lock the opponent down from moving, but it makes it difficult to deal damage and opens the top player up to bridges and bucks. Opening up provides space to strike and facilitates posting on the mat to create a more stable base, but takes weight off the bottom player and lets them move.
The trick, then, is knowing when to create space and when to take it away, and anticipating how a savvy opponent will react to each of those moves so that their escape can be countered before it even starts. This is something the top Dagestanis have always excelled at more than anyone else in MMA, and Gasanov’s process closely follows their mold. When he creates space, he quickly floods it with damaging strikes, hampering the opponent’s ability to use it to escape and forcing them to react in ways that he can exploit by improving his position.
His go-to hitting positions on top are postured up half guard and standing over the full guard. One of the most important lessons to take from watching Khabib Nurmagomedov fight is that he doesn’t bother much with his opponent’s closed guard - he’s not looking to hit or establish and maintain control from his knees. Gasanov takes a similar approach, looking to stand and break the guard as quickly as possible. Staying inside the guard is a position of comfort for many top players, as it’s relatively easy to lock down space and prevent the opponent from escaping, but it greatly limits what they can do offensively.
Gasanov’s quickness to stand is a mark of confidence. He’ll give his man space to work with, but when they try to use it to their benefit he knows he can smash their mug in and transition to an even better control position.
The utility of a postured half guard for ground and pound is straightforward, as it lets him sit on one leg to remove it from play while striking. When standing above the guard, Gasanov will look to quickly straddle the legs or stack his opponent, putting him in great position to deal damage. He’ll also launch salvos from side control, often crowding the near leg and ending up in sort of a quasi leg drag position as he postures up. This prevents the opponent from turning into him quickly and makes their likely next move to try sliding the near leg back inside his hips, which allows him to stand and hit freely as long as he maintains enough pressure to block the near leg fully coming through and posting on his hip.
For the bottom fighter looking to survive, keeping their hips between their head and the attacker is paramount. As soon as one hip is passed, ground striking becomes much easier and far more devastating. Once Gasanov stands, his goal is to straddle a leg and remove that hip from play, or split the legs to open up a path for punches up the middle until the opponent brings their leg back to post on the hips, at which point he can start passing or go back to the straddle. I covered this dynamic in greater depth in my article on Shavkat Rakhmonov.
While Gasanov does a lot of his work on top from traditional wrestling rides, his Jiu Jitsu is deceptively elegant and he’s great at parlaying his ground striking threat into guard passes. Once he stands above the guard, the immediate response is usually for the opponent to bring their legs inside and look to kick off his hips. He’ll adopt a wide, bladed stance, leading with his left knee and shin as a wedge inside the opponent’s leg, and leaning his head back from upkicks.
The bladed stance and wedging leg makes it difficult for the bottom player to post on both of his hips and gives him time to establish control of a leg. He’s great at playing footsie from this position and using the opponent’s attempts to kick off against them. If their kicking gets too overzealous and exposes them, he’ll toss the leg aside and punch past their guard on his lead side. If they’re more conservative and allow him control of the leg on his rear side, he’ll hit a leg drag pass or push it down and step over into a straddle where he can start pounding their face in. If their leg draws back noticeably to load an upkick, he can even dive underneath, threatening an over/under pass, while his wedging shin drops down to staple their leg to the mat and settle into half guard.
When Gasanov’s opponents do manage to post cleanly on his hips and kick away, he’s excellent at responding immediately and retaining control. This is a position where trying to pressure forward and close off space would only load him onto the opponent’s feet and give their kick more momentum, so he creates space and counters their move to the feet instead:
Gasanov will drop back as they kick off, lessening the kick’s momentum, and look to control an ankle before they can sit up. Without the ability to post both feet on the mat, the opponent’s ascent is awkward and slow, letting Gasanov come right back in with an advantage on the scramble and secure a stronger control position.
The ability to anticipate and deal with his opponent’s next move allows Gasanov to consistently win scrambles, making it easy for him to solidify his control in the brief window after a pass or a takedown where the bottom fighter has the best chance to escape. He’ll also often delay finishing a pass and just keep his knee on the opponent’s shin as a pinning position that retards their movement while he tees off with strikes.
Gasanov does a lot of his best hitting work from the knee ride. It was especially prominent in his finish of Dzhanaev. He started knee cutting out of Dzhanaev’s half guard and kept his leg in the half-finished pass as Dzhanaev tried to come up on an underhook, switching between the knee cut position and 3/4 mount as Dzhanaev desperately switched his hips to escape. Knee rides are especially useful in MMA where pinning the lower body with your legs frees up the hands to hit. One of the crucial insights of the Dagestani top control meta is the value of using the legs to control the opponent’s lower body.
Part of controlling space effectively is knowing how to cut off escape routes. Anyone spending as much time creating space to strike as Gasanov has to be prepared for opponents moving underneath him. If a top player is successful at blocking major escape threats like strong underhooks, one of the main concerns from there is allowing the bottom fighter to turn. Turning belly down is a common strategy to get into a quad pod and build back up to the feet, and turning over generates space and momentum that they can use to aid their escape. Knowing when the opponent can attempt to turn and anticipating their likely first steps is important in cutting it off.
Gasanov excels at funneling opponents' movement back into strong control positions. He knows when he can sink weight down to keep them still and when it’s time to change grips or transition elsewhere.
He’s very sensitive to opponents trying to turn underneath him and will cut them off early, before they can establish base and momentum. If they post on the mat to power an underhook he’ll strip the post or block their head with his own. He’ll use half nelsons to prevent opponents turning into him, and cradles to block their foot posting on the mat. By fighting the initial steps that allow them to generate movement, Gasanov can either keep them on their back or slow the turn down enough that the position remains static, with his weight keeping them pinned the entire time, so he can take a strong riding position that attacks their base once they’ve turned over.
Folkstyle Control & Cage RidingBut Gasanov is no less capable on top when he finds himself on the cage, using the Folkstyle riding tactics popularized by the Dagestani crowd to sit on legs and tie up wrist, keeping one hand free at all times to punch. Like most strong cage-riders, Gasanov often defaults to a cross body ride, with the opponent’s near leg hooked and their far hip pinned to the cage, trapping them in place until they can free the hooked leg.
Unlike most cage riders, he’s proven more willing to just stand up and start blasting people in the face from that position:
With the near leg still hooked, Gasanov stands up and starts blasting away. What’s even cooler here is that as Dzhanaev starts standing up, Gasanov hop-steps to an angle like he’s boxing in the pocket and nearly takes his head off with an uppercut. Over the past generation, MMA grappling has increasingly been dominated by specialists and it seems like fighters have forgot that the best opportunities for transitional strikes often come when they play catch and release, hitting the opponent during their escape. But Gasanov is bringing Fedor back.
When he’s on top and looking to establish his cross body ride, Gasanov’s go-to grip is a cross wrist, reaching underneath the opponent’s body and tying up their near wrist with his far hand while he hooks the leg on the same side. While the inside wrist grip that some wayward souls have termed the “Dagestani handcuff” is great for breaking down opponents posting on the mat, the cross wrist is ideal for ground striking, as it captures the blocking hand on the same side that remains free to punch.