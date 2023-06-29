Why don't bodybuilders just do full body routines?

Ogata
It seems like an overcomplication + if you miss a day of split routine, it can through you off kilter. George Eiferman did a full routine, and he was pretty jacked.
I would imagine its better for cardio since you are working the entire body and also it allows you to see which muscles are weaker than others and work towards balancing it out.
Yet everywhere in the weight lifting and fitness circles, they try to sell you split routine as superior method.
