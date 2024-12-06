Why doesn't Werdum get credit for beating Fedor?

Nobody who was watching at the time would say this, and the fact that everybody is saying No in the poll supports this. Fedor wasn't at his best by the Werdum fight, but by no means was he "completely past it." For fighters like Fedor where speed and reflexes are such a big part of their success, age becomes a real hindrance real fast. I don't think that the lightning fast Fedor who was out of triangles before Nog could even throw them up would've been caught, but his reflexes and his speed weren't as sharp, and so when he was playing with the fire of Werdum's guard, he got burned. Even a .00001% slow down can be a problem when you're fighting the absolute best in the world, and Fedor proved - finally, after so many years of doubting it - that he was, indeed, human.



That night was something else, too. The forums went down immediately and stayed down for so long. Everybody lost their minds, nobody could believe it was true. I couldn't believe it happened. Fedor actually losing. It was mind-boggling and it broke the forums that night.