Why doesn't Werdum get credit for beating Fedor?

Nobody really gives him credit. Everyone downplays his win by saying Fedor was past his prime. Fedor was 32 when he lost for the first time. At heavyweight that is young. When Fedor lost to Bader I could say he was truly past his prime and washed... but for Werdum? He's slightly past his prime at best. Some could argue he was still at his best. Yet no one gives credit to Werdum for figuring out Fedor and laying out a trap that Fedor fell right into.