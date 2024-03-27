Why does the UFC Apex have to be this small?

So, I understand the convenience for the UFC to have a fixed arena in Las Vegas where all the minor cards can take place to run the rankings, but why does it all have to be so tiny? With a shrunken cage, a small audience, where you lose all the atmosphere of a big crowd and all the excitement that comes with it, both for the viewers and the fighters themselves?

The Apex the way it is now was perfect during the covid pandemic because assemblages were to be avoided anyway, now that the scare is over you can afford to accommodate more people, I bet with all the money ufc makes they could even build their own stadium lol, can they possibly be so cheap?
 
The Apex absolutely sucks. It did its job during the pandemic and this whole "but you can hear the breathing and punches" was cool for a few weeks.

The sooner we get rid of that shitty ass place the better. Fights need the atmosphere and electricity of fans making noise. Yeah there are a few dumbasses in arenas but who cares? Take Merab against Cejudo recently? You're looking to tell me this fight would've been better in the Apex?

None of this answered your question btw TS lol.
 
I absolutely hate apex cards but if they insist on continuing to have an in-house studio for 30-40% of the cards then they should definitely expand it so there's some hint of atmosphere. At least have a space where you can have a few hundred spectators rather than a few dozen.
 
Do shows at random smaller places that don't get events as much. Make a new apex type venue with more seats.

DO SOMETHING DANA
 
I'm assuming it's a cost cutting measurement.
Easier for them to sell expensive tickets to celebrities for seats at the Apex with a mediocre card than rent an expensive arena and expecting fans to fill up the arena for a mediocre card.
 
The Apex would have to burn down for the UFC to stop doing shows there. Then they'd rebuild it and call it "Apex 2.0" or something else corny and stupid.
 
Smaller cage is better. This isn't a venue for live fans, it is nothing more than a cheap ass TV studio for MMA because live events with horrible main events don't sell tickets.
 
