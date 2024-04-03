Black Leprechaun
UFC implements new ticket policy for friends and family of fighters at APEX events
The UFC has implemented a new policy for friends and family members of fighters attending events at the UFC APEX.
Fighters competing on an APEX card will receive “four seats for friends and family TO WATCH THEIR FIGHT ONLY” beginning with Saturday’s UFC Vegas 90 event.
Once that fighter’s bout comes to an end, a new group of people will replace them for the next bout.
“Following the bout, your guests will be ESCORTED OUT of APEX,” Campbell stated. “This practice will be in effect for all events at UFC APEX going forward.”