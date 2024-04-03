News UFC implementing new APEX ticket policy to be more "family friendly" atmosphere, begins this weekend

UFC implements new ticket policy for friends and family of fighters at APEX events

The UFC has implemented a new policy for friends and family members of fighters attending events at the UFC APEX.
In a memo sent to fighters and managers on Tuesday by UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell:

Fighters competing on an APEX card will receive “four seats for friends and family TO WATCH THEIR FIGHT ONLY” beginning with Saturday’s UFC Vegas 90 event.

Once that fighter’s bout comes to an end, a new group of people will replace them for the next bout.

“Following the bout, your guests will be ESCORTED OUT of APEX,” Campbell stated. “This practice will be in effect for all events at UFC APEX going forward.”
 
Lol apparently the families only get to stay for their relative's fight and then they have to leave as soon as it's over, that's weak. <lmao>

Askren's family attending the Masvidal fight & getting immediately escorted out if it happened in the Apex:

grandpa-abe-exit.gif
 
They should maximize the amount of seats they can have in the space and let normal fans in. It shouldn't be about making money but improving the atmosphere. It's pathetic that so many fighters have to fight in an empty warehouse.
 
Was going to say 4 tickets per fighter would be over capacity of the apex, till I saw the only being good for one fight. Lol.
 
now we're going to have to listen to obnoxious family members yelling like crazy

insert Alvarez wife etc
 
XociDe said:
They should maximize the amount of seats they can have in the space and let normal fans in. It shouldn't be about making money but improving the atmosphere. It's pathetic that so many fighters have to fight in an empty warehouse.
It used to have small crowds, not sure what happened to that, people will still pay good money to attend those shit cards.
 
El Fernas said:
It used to have small crowds, not sure what happened to that, people will still pay good money to attend those shit cards.
Yeah, even these poor cards could sell 1-2k seats easily. They should absolutely look into upgrading to add more. At least it would have a little atmosphere,
 
