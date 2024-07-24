Why Does Leon Get the Cheater+Delusional Sherpass?

oski

oski

Best Ref Ever
@Blue
Joined
Dec 13, 2023
Messages
507
Reaction score
2,748
In the first fight it was two eye pokes, the first of which got a stern warning from Herb before Leon temporarily blinded him with the second...

mzMn4R5.gif

And to top it off, both Leon and his coaches started a narrative about how Belal was just looking for a way out.

Really?
 
Because people wanted him to win vs Belal probably
 
Ehhh. Didnt look like an intentional Jon Jones style eye poke to me. Looked to be a thumb in the eye on a closed fist. It was obviously a really bad poke but I don't think he went for it.

The Usman/Leon fights were dirty on both sides tbh.

In the 2nd fight Usman cheated relentlessly without getting so much as a warning let lone points taken. He grabbed Leon's glove to prevent him sinking in the RNC in round 1.

He grabbed the cage to stop Leon taking him down a 2nd time in round 2. He then seemed to fake a groin kick which there's some debate on. Some think it hit the cup, others don't, but Usman does have a history of faking fouls when fights start to get away from him a bit.

In the 3rd fight Leon grabbed the cage to prevent being taken down and had a point removed. Deserved but felt like a slap in the face after all the unenforced rule breaks Usman did in the previous fight.

Also, he doesn't get away with it. Plenty of people on Sherdog call him a dirty fighter. Colby's "Leon Scissorhands" nickname stuck on here despite Colby being extremely unpopular.
 
Was this before or after he wobbled Belal with a headkick?
 
Probably the worst eyepoke of all time. It's crazy Belal had to wait a year to get this opportunity because the UFC decided to put their boy Colby into a title shot.
 


