Why Does Leon Get the Cheater+Delusional Sherpass?

Ehhh. Didnt look like an intentional Jon Jones style eye poke to me. Looked to be a thumb in the eye on a closed fist. It was obviously a really bad poke but I don't think he went for it.



The Usman/Leon fights were dirty on both sides tbh.



In the 2nd fight Usman cheated relentlessly without getting so much as a warning let lone points taken. He grabbed Leon's glove to prevent him sinking in the RNC in round 1.



He grabbed the cage to stop Leon taking him down a 2nd time in round 2. He then seemed to fake a groin kick which there's some debate on. Some think it hit the cup, others don't, but Usman does have a history of faking fouls when fights start to get away from him a bit.



In the 3rd fight Leon grabbed the cage to prevent being taken down and had a point removed. Deserved but felt like a slap in the face after all the unenforced rule breaks Usman did in the previous fight.



Also, he doesn't get away with it. Plenty of people on Sherdog call him a dirty fighter. Colby's "Leon Scissorhands" nickname stuck on here despite Colby being extremely unpopular.