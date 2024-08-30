At first I thought it was a lifestyle thing where they have more trauma or something so they need to let it out. But then I thought of how some people have harder lives and they still don’t cry as much.



Despite what people say, crying is a good way to release emotions and stuff. I wonder what happens if you don’t cry, you probably use that emotional energy to be angry, irritable, and stressed instead.



I noticed the people who I can’t imagine crying over silly stuff are more angry and irritable instead of being sensitive.



I guess it’s all a balancing act. You don’t want to be a soyboy crybaby pussy, but you don’t wanna be a hard ass, stubborn, drunk asshole either. Know what I mean?