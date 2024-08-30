Social Why do some people cry more than others

At first I thought it was a lifestyle thing where they have more trauma or something so they need to let it out. But then I thought of how some people have harder lives and they still don’t cry as much.

Despite what people say, crying is a good way to release emotions and stuff. I wonder what happens if you don’t cry, you probably use that emotional energy to be angry, irritable, and stressed instead.

I noticed the people who I can’t imagine crying over silly stuff are more angry and irritable instead of being sensitive.

I guess it’s all a balancing act. You don’t want to be a soyboy crybaby pussy, but you don’t wanna be a hard ass, stubborn, drunk asshole either. Know what I mean?
 
I think it comes more naturally to some than others. It is a good release of emotion but I think some don't need it.
 
I dated a girl in college who cried like 4-5 times a day. She said it was how she dealt with things that stressed her out. She was an engineering major and wanted to become a commercial airline pilot one day. I was like damn. Imagine her in-flight on the intercom bawling her eyes out and telling the passengers the flight was going to be delayed.
 
0947677abc4fd9ace25df2e18dfa494e.jpg
 
