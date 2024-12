subway isn't bad. but i understand the hate. their cold cut meats are pretty damn tasteless, their higher end subs (that taste a lot better like the steak n cheese, etc..) cost $8+. why pay them $8 when u can pay about $1-2 more for places like capriottis, pot bellys, and my most fave of all jersey mikes. im sure there are tons of other sammich shops im missing but yah.



i prefer so many other sammich shops over subway, i normally only eat there now when i get gift cards for them, which i tend to get often thru my works promotions.