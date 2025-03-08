I haven't been to the states in some time and I forget how bad it is in the states in regards to health and obesity.



One of my good friends who's also lived abroad for years and recently moved back to Virginia has been telling me what it's like and I'm vicariously getting reverse culture shock with the shit she's telling me about how people eat and live.



One of the most shocking things my friend told me was she went out grocery shopping with her friend and friend's cousin, and the cousin who's in her mid 20s, picked up a fruit and said, "What's this?" It was like a pear or something common, not a rare exotic fruit. This grown woman only ever ate candied versions of fruit that she never seen what they actually look like.



It seems Americans have totally different conception of what "healthy" eating is. People eat shit like chicken tenders and fries all the time and think their obesity is genetic. I've met people who think I'm some kind of health freak because I eat vegetables. I even knew a guy in his 30s who had scurvy for Christ's sake.



Americans are the only group of adults I've met who have discussions about which fast food place is better.



There's no two ways about it: Americans are fat as fuck. Obesity rates in other countries are increasing but I haven't seen the giant behemoths in other countries like I have in the states. It's an entirely different class of "fat."



This must have something to do with education (or lack thereof) and laziness, to tie it in with my other thread, but I wonder if mental health plays a part as well. Why else would anyone give up on themselves to the point they can't fit in a car or need a mobility scooter? Why are we turning into depressed, low IQ, fat lazy fucks?



Other factors like lack of public transportation and over reliance on cars. Nobody walks or bikes anywhere because of the lack of infrastructure.

There really isn't a wider culture of walking or hiking or generally being active. It seemed to me that people in general were outside more in other countries, even in countries that get cold.



There also seems to be a weird extreme where people are either obsessed with fitness and looking jacked (which isn't necessarily healthy either), or they're just fat slobs.



Maybe it's because it's so much easier in the US to order something cheap and shitty than to go out to a restaurant where it'd be more expensive and you'd have to tip on top of it. Definitely easier than buying groceries and cooking yourself.



I know sherdoggers aren't the best sample size since we're all jacked 6'6 +220 lbs of muscle, but I can't be the only one who's disturbed by this?