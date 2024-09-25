Why do internet providers still rip off longtime customers?

I don't know if internet providers do this in other countries, but in the US they give you a new customer price for 24 months then jack the price up double. About 3 years ago we sold our old house and got the house we live in now. We were paying $80/mo after taxes and fees. Now we are paying $160/mo. We just can't do it anymore with how bad inflation is on our fixed income. We called and tried to get it down but they only offered to drop it $20/mo. But we found a loophole where we cancel and sign up under my wifes name. When its active we can go to a local office and pick up new equipment and install it ourself, then just return the old equipment and pay the prorated balance. Then after 24 months we rinse and repeat......



I just don't understand why they make you jump through hoops costing my time, and theirs. Not to mention hassle with equipment swapping, and on top of it, new customers get a $100 amazon gift card. Seems they are losing money.



/rant