Why do internet providers still rip off longtime customers?

I don't know if internet providers do this in other countries, but in the US they give you a new customer price for 24 months then jack the price up double. About 3 years ago we sold our old house and got the house we live in now. We were paying $80/mo after taxes and fees. Now we are paying $160/mo. We just can't do it anymore with how bad inflation is on our fixed income. We called and tried to get it down but they only offered to drop it $20/mo. But we found a loophole where we cancel and sign up under my wifes name. When its active we can go to a local office and pick up new equipment and install it ourself, then just return the old equipment and pay the prorated balance. Then after 24 months we rinse and repeat......

I just don't understand why they make you jump through hoops costing my time, and theirs. Not to mention hassle with equipment swapping, and on top of it, new customers get a $100 amazon gift card. Seems they are losing money.

You are paying 160 for Internet? Or Internet and cable?

And they do it because they can. Where else are you going to go? They don't offer you deals because they already have you.
 
