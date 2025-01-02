Why do I still not think Jones is goat?

My op, yeah he’s good but I don’t see him in the same light others do i guess

There’s several things at play, maybe you might agree

His lack of knockouts in a big man division bothers me

His attacks on opponents knees bug me too- the eye pokes meh not so much but there’s been a bunch, more than anyone I can think of

The steroid thing, what is it twice? Can’t remember but it seems ugly. For sure he hid under the cage from USADA, but they were assholes to some fighters so I get it

His lack of humility, I’m surprised he doesn’t talk about himself in the 3rd person

The arrests ( his character) the domestic shit

I wouldn’t want his endorsement if I had a company for sure

The close fights with Gus and what’s his face , that a lot of people thought he Lost - the way he dropped Machida on his face unconscious from a standing choke , his hot mic stuff, his off camera mouth , his fake Christianity and he made DC cry (not nice) I don’t kmow- after he retires or loses , I’ll post a thread saying”he was never that good anyways “ because I just don’t think he is all that