Why do I still not think Jones is goat?

My op, yeah he’s good but I don’t see him in the same light others do i guess
There’s several things at play, maybe you might agree
His lack of knockouts in a big man division bothers me
His attacks on opponents knees bug me too- the eye pokes meh not so much but there’s been a bunch, more than anyone I can think of
The steroid thing, what is it twice? Can’t remember but it seems ugly. For sure he hid under the cage from USADA, but they were assholes to some fighters so I get it
His lack of humility, I’m surprised he doesn’t talk about himself in the 3rd person
The arrests ( his character) the domestic shit
I wouldn’t want his endorsement if I had a company for sure
The close fights with Gus and what’s his face , that a lot of people thought he Lost - the way he dropped Machida on his face unconscious from a standing choke , his hot mic stuff, his off camera mouth , his fake Christianity and he made DC cry (not nice) I don’t kmow- after he retires or loses , I’ll post a thread saying”he was never that good anyways “ because I just don’t think he is all that
 
Hold on a minute, Dana told me multiple times that he is the GOAT and the number 1 P4P. Are you implying that he may have been disingenuous with his assessment?
 
It's because you like many others are unable to separate their own emotions/biases from reality

You could make a list like that with any other GOAT candidate

Facts are that no other fighter has accomplished half of what Jones has when you look at the records, accolades, resume, and number of titles won

No other goat candidate went under the same strict testing Jones did under USADA so trying to discredit with him PED use also doesn't work, and his personal life is irrelevant to his fighting career

When you look at the facts and numbers there is no argument
 
doping-steroids.gif
 
Too hard to read.
NbzN6bG.gif
 
Elegant said:
It's because you like many others are unable to separate their own emotions/biases from reality

You could make a list like that with any other GOAT candidate

Facts are that no other fighter has accomplished half of what Jones has when you look at the records, accolades, resume, and number of titles won

No other goat candidate went under the same strict testing Jones did under USADA so trying to discredit with him PED use also doesn't work, and his personal life is irrelevant to his fighting career

When you look at the facts and numbers there is no argument
PEDs = No GOAT

Repeatedly (and thats the only failed tests we know about)
 
Jones didn’t fail any drug tests…
The drug tests failed Jon Jones BOOM!!IMG_0069.gif
 
