Elections Why didn’t the Republican Congress pass comprehensive border security?

I

iwannabeadored

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 10, 2010
Messages
3,214
Reaction score
2,057
When the republicans controlled the house and senate in 2017-2019 , how come they didn’t pass comprehensive border security?
 
During the 2017-2019 period, when Republicans controlled both the House and Senate, they did attempt to pass legislation focused on border security, but they faced several challenges:
  1. Internal Party Divisions: The Republican Party itself was divided on how to approach comprehensive immigration reform, including border security. Some Republicans pushed for more stringent measures and funding for a border wall, while others favored a more moderate approach, which included legal protections for Dreamers (undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children). This division made it difficult to pass comprehensive legislation that satisfied all factions within the party.
  2. Filibuster in the Senate: Although Republicans had a majority in the Senate, they did not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster. This meant that any significant immigration or border security legislation needed some Democratic support, which was hard to obtain due to deep partisan disagreements on the issue.
  3. Focus on Other Priorities: During this period, the Republican-controlled Congress prioritized other legislative goals, such as the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which overhauled the tax system. The focus on tax reform and other issues meant that comprehensive immigration reform did not receive as much attention.
  4. Failed Negotiations: There were several attempts at compromise, including deals that paired increased border security funding with protections for Dreamers, but these negotiations repeatedly broke down, leading to a lack of consensus on a comprehensive bill.
These factors contributed to the failure to pass comprehensive border security legislation during the 2017-2019 period.

src - ChatGPT
 
Republicans don't want the border "fixed".

They need it as a platform to run on during elections. Think about it, if they don't have "scary migrants" talking point, they have nothing.
 
Helden said:
Republicans don't want the border "fixed".

They need it as a platform to run on during elections. Think about it, if they don't have "scary migrants" talking point, they have nothing.
Click to expand...


Interesting. So the border basically is an issue every 4 years but only if the other party is in control ?
 
I can't remember if it was a comedian or actor who said it on a podcast, but it was along the lines that nothing will be done about the border. Regardless of political party, all these rich people want the cheapest labor to take care of their lawns, farm in fields, and other random stuff. Kind of makes sense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

koquerelle
Elections Biden considering executive action to restrict asylum at the border
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
3K
Osculater
Osculater
White Whale
Economy House Judiciary: Taxpayers funding border crisis, services to illegal foreign nationals
Replies
6
Views
272
Kingz
Kingz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,098
Messages
56,028,709
Members
175,038
Latest member
andre.

Share this page

Back
Top