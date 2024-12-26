BreatheSherBro said:

Trains are the fastest way to move large numbers of people.

Trains are the fastest way to move large numbers of goods.

Trains are safer than cars.

Trains are better for the environment.

Trains are more energy efficient.

Trains while exspensive, would overall havr a lower cost. I know there are a lot of people that prefer cars, but that isn't what this thread is about. This thread is about why the government chose cars over trains. The government chose to build highways everywhere including huge multilane highways that will always be plauged by horrendous traffic rather than prioritizing rail. This was a huge policy decision with major consequences. Why did the folks running the government go that route?



Again, I know there are a lot of people that would prefer cars. Unless you think your elected officals give a shit about your personal preferences though, that doesn't fully explain why the government prioriized cars over trains.



Most Western countries invested heavily into car infrastructure after WWII, not just the US. Japan was an exception and of course their railway system is legendary but even European countries that have good overall urban planning and public transit had a car phase back in the day.Part of the reason is cultural as Americans like cars but it goes beyond that. Lots of big cities have populations who would love good public transit to include railways but for a variety of reasons its hard to do big infrastructure projects in general. For one, most big cities lean heavily Democrat who favor unions that make these big projects inefficient and thus they frequently run behind schedule and overbudget. Sometimes within these jurisdictions different representatives will fight for different unions to have the right to suck the public teat. To make matters worse we have lots of laws which make it easy for people to sue the city for municipal projects. On the surface they seem like good reasons like suing for environmental impact or disability access but more often than not the city has thought of these things already and the people suing are doing so purely to stall the project.But the cultural element does matter. A lot of these issues also apply to highways but Americans are more willing to tolerate these inefficiencies when its a highway because cars are seen as a middle class form of transportation while public transit is for poors. So for example when the government wants to appropriate land for a project its going to meet less resistance when its a highway than if its a railway of some kind. But liberals and progressives need to tackle the inefficiency problem if they ever want more public buy in for public transit. I'm sure many Americans would change their tune about public transit if these projects were completed on time and within budget.