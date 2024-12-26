BreatheSherBro
Why did the US government not prioritize trains over cars?
Again, I know there are a lot of people that would prefer cars. Unless you think your elected officals give a shit about your personal preferences though, that doesn't fully explain why the government prioriized cars over trains.
My guess is that it was just easier. Roads are more straight forward than well designed rail networks. Road projects tend to be smaller in scale. Less can go wrong. Bad roads have smaller consequences than bad rail networks. It's eaiser to convince people to absorb the costs of car ownership and car travel even though the costs are quite large.
- Trains are the fastest way to move large numbers of people.
- Trains are the fastest way to move large numbers of goods.
- Trains are safer than cars.
- Trains are better for the environment.
- Trains are more energy efficient.
- Trains while exspensive, would overall havr a lower cost.
