Why did the LHW division have to become so bad?

There was a time when the LHW division in mma was arguably the most talented and entertaining division in the sport. You had a 5-7 year window when Chuck, Wanderlei, Randy, Tito, Rampage, Shogun, Hendo, Vitor, Little Nog, Overeem, Arona etc. were all more or less in their prime and competing at a high level.



That era was then followed by Jones, Rashad, Machida, DC, Gus, Glover, Bader, Rumble etc. This era wasn't as deep or as entertaining as the previous one but it was still very respectable and fan friendly.



However, the last 7 years of the LHW division have been absolutely horrendous in terms of talent and entertainment. Guys like Oezdemir, Reyes, Anthony Smith, OSP, were able to stumble into title shots when in previous eras they would have been journeyman struggling to make the top 10. Then you have the recent trail of uninspiring champions who while being good don't strike me as world beaters. Fighters such Jamahal Hill, Blachowicz, Jiri etc.



I just wanna know why did LHW have to become do bad after basically being the crown jewel of MMA for a decade?