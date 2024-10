achoo42 said:



https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2715427-jose-aldo-suffered-leg-injury-prior-to-ufc-212-loss-to-max-holloway

He also started focusing on his hands by training with the Brazilian Navy boxing team. Older fighters tend to prefer to throw hands instead of kick or grapple since it's easier on the body. He hurt his leg badly a while ago:He also started focusing on his hands by training with the Brazilian Navy boxing team. Older fighters tend to prefer to throw hands instead of kick or grapple since it's easier on the body. Click to expand...

NoBiasJustMMA said: He has had leg injuries and I think he later got hit by a car when riding a bike. Basically the same reasons Cro Cop stopped kicking, too many leg and hip injuries. Click to expand...

I can think of a few grapplers that abandoned grappling to throw bombs as they age. Fedor, Rampage, Henderson, Yoel come immediately to mind. I have no doubt there's a ton more.It's wild that grapplers and kickboxers alike all get funnelled into pure boxing as they reach the ends of their careers and it's even wilder that they can continue for quite some time with a limited skillset.