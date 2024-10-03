Why are people willing to pay insane amounts of money to finance a car?

Where I live a ton of people took out very expensive BMW and Mercs, on leases.

Very expensive, when we hade power problems (price increased several 100%) and the interest rates went up.. These people could not afford to keep the cars..

So they went online and offered people to take over the leases...

So desperate they even offered to keep paying some of the lease / month.



Imagine paying for a stranger to drive a car you no longer have..



So yeah, I think its a very common problem, people pay out the ass to be able to drive a nice car.