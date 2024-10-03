Why are people willing to pay insane amounts of money to finance a car?

Sakuraba is #1
The average monthly car payment for new vehicles in 2024 is approximately $735, while the average payment for used cars is around $523. These figures reflect a slight increase from the previous year. There are people that I know personally paying upwards of $1000 for a truck, not a luxury sports car but a stupid truck. Investing in something that yields a loss and is a depreciating value is nefarious work. Buying an expensive car to impress strangers that don’t give a damn is ridiculous. What’s even more diabolical is that these same people are the ones getting their cars repoed within a year or two.