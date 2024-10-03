Why are people willing to pay insane amounts of money to finance a car?

The average monthly car payment for new vehicles in 2024 is approximately $735, while the average payment for used cars is around $523. These figures reflect a slight increase from the previous year. There are people that I know personally paying upwards of $1000 for a truck, not a luxury sports car but a stupid truck. Investing in something that yields a loss and is a depreciating value is nefarious work. Buying an expensive car to impress strangers that don’t give a damn is ridiculous. What’s even more diabolical is that these same people are the ones getting their cars repoed within a year or two.
 
@Slobodan financed his Yugo, I think its 450 USD / month.
But you wont hear him complain.. He loves his Yugo.
 
Where I live a ton of people took out very expensive BMW and Mercs, on leases.
Very expensive, when we hade power problems (price increased several 100%) and the interest rates went up.. These people could not afford to keep the cars..
So they went online and offered people to take over the leases...
So desperate they even offered to keep paying some of the lease / month.

Imagine paying for a stranger to drive a car you no longer have..

So yeah, I think its a very common problem, people pay out the ass to be able to drive a nice car.
 
Because they're fucking retarded. It's literally throwing money down the toilet.
 
