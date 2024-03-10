Why are guys like Josh Parisian in the UFC?

Isn't the UFC supposed to represent the top tier of MMA fighters? The UFC is devaluing its own brand by flooding its roster with fat guys who don't even pass the muster at the regional levels.



The solution is to consolidate weight classes. Just have 4 weight classes - 135, 155, 175, and openweight. Anybody who can't make 175 at all is a heavyweight, period. The roster size should also have a hard cap.