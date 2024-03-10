Why are guys like Josh Parisian in the UFC?

Isn't the UFC supposed to represent the top tier of MMA fighters? The UFC is devaluing its own brand by flooding its roster with fat guys who don't even pass the muster at the regional levels.

The solution is to consolidate weight classes. Just have 4 weight classes - 135, 155, 175, and openweight. Anybody who can't make 175 at all is a heavyweight, period. The roster size should also have a hard cap.
 
Well as far as HWs go it’s cause they took steroids away and they all got fat and sloppy looking after they did. You’re going to be hard pressed to find athletic in shape 265+ pound guys willing to fight without them.
 
Isn't the UFC supposed to represent the top tier of MMA fighters? The UFC is devaluing its own brand by flooding its roster with fat guys who don't even pass the muster at the regional levels.

The solution is to consolidate weight classes. Just have 4 weight classes - 135, 155, 175, and openweight. Anybody who can't make 175 at all is a heavyweight, period. The roster size should also have a hard cap.
He's cannon fodder for guys like the one he fought tonight
 
Well as far as HWs go it’s cause they took steroids away and they all got fat and sloppy looking after they did. You’re going to be hard pressed to find athletic in shape 265+ pound guys willing to fight without them.
That's fine. But do you really think someone like Josh Parisian would actually beat guys like Rakic, Pereira, or Ankalaev? The upper crust of LHWs, MWs, and even some WWs would run through your Parker Porters or Josh Parisians lmaoo
 
Isn't the UFC supposed to represent the top tier of MMA fighters? The UFC is devaluing its own brand by flooding its roster with fat guys who don't even pass the muster at the regional levels.

The solution is to consolidate weight classes. Just have 4 weight classes - 135, 155, 175, and openweight. Anybody who can't make 175 at all is a heavyweight, period. The roster size should also have a hard cap.
So you wanna see matchups like OLEKSIEJCZUK vs ROBELIS?
 
Cannon fodder. The raw material that gets turned into highlight reels.
 
Making weight classes like the one you came up here would make the sport devolve and get banned. There are weight classes for fair competition and to appease athletic commissions. What you are talking about is the dark ages of MMA.
 
Do you seriously think someone weighing 177 should be fighting someone who weighs 265lbs? Also where's the logic? 20 pound jumps and then a huge massive top end weight?
 
You are acting like he is fighting at the main event
 
UFC doesn't want the best talent, as that would be too costly. The UFC just want the illusion of having the best talent, which means more profits for them.
 
