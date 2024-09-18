Why are different weightclass dominated by particular styles?

There have been elite wrestlers at MW. Romero, Weidman, Sonnen, Lindland, Henderson, Okami. If you want to say some of those guys like Romero are wrestlers but chose to strike, then you could say Whittaker is a striker who now chooses to wrestle.







LHW had another run where most of the best LHWs were wrestlers (DC, King Mo, Jones, Bader, Davis, Rumble <--- yes, I know he is a striker but with a wrestling base).



During the periods where LHW was "dominated" by strikers, there were still at guys like Randy Courture, Tito Ortiz, Ricardo Arona, and Rashad Evans at various periods.



California Kid, Volk, and Pittbull are well rounded fighters, I'm not sure if I'd stylize them as strikers per say (perhaps Pittbull). 145 was not "always" dominated by strikers, it's just that the best and 3rd best FW of all time were strikers. That is pretty different.





It seems like your premise it's more influenced by optics than facts. Why are different divisions dominated by different styles? Because they have different people.















It's kind of like a few years ago some basketball fans were saying how come there are no good centers, and it's like....because the best players happen to just not be centers. Now in the NBA, there are like 4 or 5 top tier players who are centers or whatever.



That's just how it is. I think at open weight though, striking is probably a bit better than at lower weights since it's easier to land hits and hits do more damage, but other than that, it's just relatively random.