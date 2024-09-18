Why are different weightclass dominated by particular styles?

BowserJr
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 8,786
- Reaction score
- 2,647
HW is primarily stikers the few decent wrestlers do well. Use to be dominated by grapplers until the best grapplers all aged out (around the time Stipe beat werdum)
LHW dominated by strikers. Interestingly it was dominated by wrestlers before Pride fighters came over
MW dominated by strikers and it always had been
WW dominated by wrestlers and always has been
LW dominated by grapplers and always has been
FW dominated by strikers and always has been
BW is the only one that's never been dominated by one or another
125.... who fights there again?
Why is there never elite wrestlers at MW?
Why is there no elite sprawl and brawl at WW?
Does anyone find this interesting?
