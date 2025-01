The issue with Royce I would say though if you could arguably replace him with several other Gracie's(especially Rickson) and the result would likely be the same or similar.



Personally I would say Sakuraba was maybe the most important, but for him I suspect MMA in Japan may never had hit the heights it did as whilst early Pride got a boost from Takada fighting Rickson Saku actually winning against quality comp with style is really what made MMA in Japan take off and without that I'm not sure Dana persuades the Zuffa to buy the UFC or indeed to stick with it for years, having that example of MMA being mainstream sucessful elsewhere as proof of what could be done was likely a massive factor.