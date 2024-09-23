Whos more beloved in Britain, Anthony Joshua or Frank Bruno?

Bruno by far !



I won’t say a national treasure but Bruno had the love of the English working class which is dominantly UK boxings audience. He spoke like them, shared similar humor and made common appearances on their tv shows. In short he was relatable because he was true to himself.



AJ is none of those things - albeit he is a sweetheart he suffers from identity issues pandering for the woke left on Graham Norton , urban London, Muslims then has a beer. Since all of that conflicts he ends up with a select few fans of each rather than having a dominant base like Bruno did.