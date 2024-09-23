Whos more beloved in Britain, Anthony Joshua or Frank Bruno?

M

Mujeriego

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Oct 5, 2023
Messages
1,056
Reaction score
811
I heard Bruno's well liked there and he's similar to AJ in that they are overly muscular guys who do the same time of Big Oafish waddle when they're stunned.
Who's more beloved over there?
 
https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F09109420-8b38-4ba2-a802-c9aa87445510_1024x359.jpeg


COPYRIGHT%20UNKNOWN%20%20Peter%20Sutcliffe%20%20with%20Jimmy%20Savile%20and%20Frank%20Bruno
 
650lb Sumo said:
https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F09109420-8b38-4ba2-a802-c9aa87445510_1024x359.jpeg


COPYRIGHT%20UNKNOWN%20%20Peter%20Sutcliffe%20%20with%20Jimmy%20Savile%20and%20Frank%20Bruno
Click to expand...

Spot on, dodgy as fuck this.

To answer the question, I think most people had a soft spot for Bruno, even people with no knowledge of boxing, he also did panto and the like. AJ is far more polarizing, great fighter but I've never personally took to him.
 
Bruno by far !

I won’t say a national treasure but Bruno had the love of the English working class which is dominantly UK boxings audience. He spoke like them, shared similar humor and made common appearances on their tv shows. In short he was relatable because he was true to himself.

AJ is none of those things - albeit he is a sweetheart he suffers from identity issues pandering for the woke left on Graham Norton , urban London, Muslims then has a beer. Since all of that conflicts he ends up with a select few fans of each rather than having a dominant base like Bruno did.
 
What a weird comparison pussy boi carñito
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,992
Messages
56,231,618
Members
175,113
Latest member
Christopher1077

Share this page

Back
Top