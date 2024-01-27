killakillakilla
There were 2 fights that occurred within a week of each other in 2005 that made me a true fan of the sport and the winners were my 2 first favorite fighters.
- Chuck Liddell iced Randy couture in their rematch. Their trilogy fight would go down shortly after and that fight was awesome too.
- then like a week later, Shogun wrecks Rampage to open the famous Pride 2005 MW Grand Prix in the most brutal beat down I had ever witnessed at that time. Shogun went on to win the Grand Prix and would always be a favorite of mine since.
Shortly after those two, I added
- BJ Penn for wrecking GSPs face in the first round of their first fight. I was never a fan of GSP even when he was more karate than wrestling and was happy to see him bloodied up. This might be the fight that birthed 50-45 yeah?
- Anderson Silva after he destroyed Rich Franklin. Anderson went on to become my favorite fighter of all time for his UFC title run.
-Nick Diaz after his fight with Gomi, probably still my vote for greatest fight of all time. I was a fan of Nick Diaz prior to that fight when he was in the UFC, but he really became a favorite of mine when he fought Gomi.
Sorry for the long post, 300 has me running down memory lane I guess. Who were your first favorite fighters?
