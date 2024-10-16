Who should fight for the UFC MW title next?

  • Total voters
    13
Winner of Chimaev/Whittaker, Strickland or someone else?

dfeed-17258374280485-1920.jpg
 
Khamzat if he beats Whittaker.

I'm not sold on Strickland's edge lord press conferences where he talks as if he fought like Don Frye and then he ends fighting as if he was in a kickboxing sparring session.

I get it's smart and effective, but it's really not fun to watch for 25 minutes, much less when it's the entire opposite of your talking point.
 
Those are good arguments, thanks.
 
Winner of Khamzat/Whittaker easy, if Rob wins that will be 3 victories since his last shot, if Khamzat wins he is new blood and undefeated with a win over top 5 guy and former champ.

Strickland deserves nothing with just a victory over Costa, he needs to fight again.
 
If Khamzat wins and can return at a decent time, I'd say him
Fresh matchup and he has that big win he needed

If Whittaker wins, I'd lean towards Sean mainly due to him showing he was more competitive with DDP prior
But I'm kinda iffy since Whittaker would of gotten three wins by that point, would be messed up to jump over him with Sean who's only beat Costa in this scenario

I'd throw in names like Imavov and Caio into this convo as well
Imavov did beat a top five fighter and two top ten's this year. Caio beat Craig which ain't too crazy, but he outclassed Jared a few months back as well
Either of those guys could jump into the mix here since DDP already beat three of the current top five
 
Bobby if he win if not n Khaz wins then Strickland.


In no way at all should Khaz get a shot untill he .akes 2 fights in a row.
 
chimaev if he wins

whittaker got run over by ddp last year. (maybe if he get a 1st round stoppage i'll change my mind)
strickland is boring af and also lost to ddp.
 
Khamzat.

A new challenger, who will have beaten a divisional mainstay.
 
Khamzat/Rob winner would have to turn around on 3.5 months notice. For Rob it's doable if he comes out unscathed. For Khamzat it's an absurd notion.

Strickland is next, his win over over Izzy & arguable win over DDP are more impressive performances than Rob or Khamzat beating one another.

Winners of each fight makes the most sense
 
Strickland is ranked number one, coming off a win, and lost the title via split decision in a 50/50 fight. I don't like the guy or his fighting style but by merit he should have next.

Neither Khamzat nor Whittaker are known for quick turnarounds, they can wait to fight the winner, which lines up with their natural schedule anyway.
 
