Who should fight for the UFC MW title next?

If Khamzat wins and can return at a decent time, I'd say him

Fresh matchup and he has that big win he needed



If Whittaker wins, I'd lean towards Sean mainly due to him showing he was more competitive with DDP prior

But I'm kinda iffy since Whittaker would of gotten three wins by that point, would be messed up to jump over him with Sean who's only beat Costa in this scenario



I'd throw in names like Imavov and Caio into this convo as well

Imavov did beat a top five fighter and two top ten's this year. Caio beat Craig which ain't too crazy, but he outclassed Jared a few months back as well

Either of those guys could jump into the mix here since DDP already beat three of the current top five