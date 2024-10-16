Who should fight for the UFC MW title next?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,156
- Reaction score
- 45,691
Winner of Chimaev/Whittaker, Strickland or someone else?
Khamzat if he beats Whittaker.
I'm not sold on Strickland's edge lord press conferences where he talks as if he fought like Don Frye and then he ends fighting as if he was in a kickboxing sparring session.
I get it's smart and effective, but it's really not fun to watch for 25 minutes, much less when it's the entire opposite of your talking point.
I could see Strickland fighting Borralho next in a UFC APEX main event.Strickland deserves nothing with just a victory over Costa, he needs to fight again.