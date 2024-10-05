Who set the standard for brutal knockouts in the last ten years?

Another thread has me thinking about this.In the beginning, this was THE devastating knockout that set the standard for fans:Fans said fighters got Nelmarked after that.Eventually, memories faded, new fans came into the sport, and then Franklin vs Quarry became the knockout that everyone talked about:"He got Quarried!" was a comparison that had considerable staying power after this fight -- the better half of a decade. Eventually, tho, memories faded again and new fans came in.Now I'm sitting here racking my brain and realizing that I don't think it was ever replaced, we just stopped using one specific knockout as a shorthand reference for someone almost being murdered via punching.Am I forgetting something? Are people saying, "He got Overeemed?" after the Francis fight? Have any other knockouts been so devastating that they're the standard we use now and I just don't realize it?