Who set the standard for brutal knockouts in the last ten years?

don't ask

don't ask

Another thread has me thinking about this.

In the beginning, this was THE devastating knockout that set the standard for fans:

giphy.gif


Fans said fighters got Nelmarked after that.

Eventually, memories faded, new fans came into the sport, and then Franklin vs Quarry became the knockout that everyone talked about:

franklin_quarry_original.gif
o

"He got Quarried!" was a comparison that had considerable staying power after this fight -- the better half of a decade. Eventually, tho, memories faded again and new fans came in.

Now I'm sitting here racking my brain and realizing that I don't think it was ever replaced, we just stopped using one specific knockout as a shorthand reference for someone almost being murdered via punching.

Am I forgetting something? Are people saying, "He got Overeemed?" after the Francis fight? Have any other knockouts been so devastating that they're the standard we use now and I just don't realize it?
 
deviake said:
Not that I'm aware of though I've not heard those phrases, but the first person who came to mind when I saw the thread title was Ngannou. Pereira or Rumble would be my next picks.
"He got rumbled" has a nice ring to it. Too bad it never caught on.
 
Without a doubt Ngannou. Don't know if they became verbs, I mean if you say "Overeemed" people will ask which one?
But Francis' KOs of Overeem and Rozenstruik are iconic for their sheer brutality.

Jiri has some sick ones too.
 
Idk but I thought Josh Emmett legit killed Bryce Mitchell and that’s one of the most brutal KO I’ve ever seen
 
The pez dispenser uppercut is either Ngannou’d or Reem’d.

A clean spinning heel ko is either Etim’d or Lando’d. Etim was first. Both are amazing.

Beyond 10 years, but:

If I ever saw another powerbomb ko, I’d probably remark that someone just got Arona’d.

If I ever saw another suplex where both contestant’s feet left the ground, I’d say without hesitation that someone got [Randleman] Murderplexed.
 
Quarried? I don't remember that. Not nearly as popular as the H-Bomb
 
What the fuck is wrong with you?
But it only would have worked if someone got Bispinged I guess.
Hendersonned is not all bad but just has not got the ring to it.
Yeah that did not work out well for me.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:

What the fuck is wrong with you?
But it only would have worked if someone got Bispinged I guess.
Yeah that did not work out well for me.
omg I am so damn embarrassed, I completely forgot about this knockout and I even remember Bisping being used as a verb. JFC I think the world ruined my brain.
 
