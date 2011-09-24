Who made the PRIDE FC gloves ?

Anyone know who made the PRIDE FC gloves ?
There were several versions, with different companies behind them. To be short, no one really knows.

There are companies that put out gloves based on the general PRIDE design. I know V3 (Veni Vidi Vici) used to put one out, but it's not on their site anymore. Fighting Road Sports has one, but they're Japanese.

There have been a bunch of threads about it and the conclusion seems to be that it's still a bit of a mystery. I've heard Winning made them in small batches for each event, but I don't know if that's really true. The tag on the Pride glove read Dream Stage Entertainment rather than indicating a gear brand (that would be like the UFC fight gloves made by Century reading Zuffa on the label).

Fighting Road makes the best quality Pride style glove that I've been able to get my hands on. They seem to be just about identical in design to Pride/Dream gloves.
 
The $100 red bolt fan replicas were made by Ouano.

The white bolt, authentic fight gloves, as indicated before were done in different batches, but they currently make the gloves for DREAM.

The V3 gloves and Hybrid-X were just PRIDE look alikes, and not the authentic original manufacturers.

Just be careful when buying, there are at on of fakes being made in Pakistan and being sold by 2-3 guys on eBay. They are also selling fake StrikeForce gloves.
 
Are you saying Winning is the confirmed producer of Dream's gloves?
 
That Thunder fightgear website looks kinda iffy, anyone ever ordered from them?
 
Yeah, I ordered a pair of their Pride style gloves a couple of years ago. I was impressed by the leather, but I didn't feel like the padding was well distributed so I sold them. The padding was farther back than it needed to be over the knuckles and padding was pretty close to non-existent over the fingers. In short, I didn't feel that it would be a good training glove for myself or my sparring partners.
 
I have, it all went well. And about the Pride type gloves my issue is the damn laces. They were a hassle and as such it was a pain to use training so I bought some Fairtex gloves.
 
Tried replacing the laces with elastic cord and tying it off?
 
Yeah I did and it was better then but they just were never quite tight enough and when you are told get your gloves on fast my thumbs and shit would always catch in the laces.
 
It takes a little effort to get the elastic laces/cord tied/cut at just the right length where you can get your hands in easily and the wrist support is solid. It can be a pain to find a happy medium, but I've found that it's well worth the effort.
 
I was under the understanding that Pride never authorized any third party to make Pride gloves except OUANO Red Bolt. So if you see a pair of white bolts they are fake. The fighters didn’t even get to keep their own gloves! Rumor is the Japanese would sell to high end collectors. But it’s very rare to see them surface.
 
How did some fighters end up with the PRIDE FC Bushido canvas? I think Hendo has one in the gym from some UFC Countdown footage.
 
I have no idea, but if I had to guess I’d bet he paid for it.

I’ve heard multiple people say they wouldn’t give you the paycheck unless you returned the gloves. I know they sold them to high end bidders, but it seems not many have surfaced. Each fighter was given 2 pairs, one to use and a backup.
 
Yeah he might have a few. I thought I remembered seeing a dirty one at the old location.

Hey.. Can you tell me where on these forums I can find a “memorabilia thread” or someone that collects gloves or autographs?
 
