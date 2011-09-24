GracieJits925
Anyone know who made the PRIDE FC gloves ?
The $100 red bolt fan replicas were made by Ouano.
The white bolt, authentic fight gloves, as indicated before were done in different batches, but they currently make the gloves for DREAM.
The V3 gloves and Hybrid-X were just PRIDE look alikes, and not the authentic original manufacturers.
Just be careful when buying, there are at on of fakes being made in Pakistan and being sold by 2-3 guys on eBay. They are also selling fake StrikeForce gloves.
That Thunder fightgear website looks kinda iffy, anyone ever ordered from them?
Yeah, I ordered a pair of their Pride style gloves a couple of years ago. I was impressed by the leather, but I didn't feel like the padding was well distributed so I sold them. The padding was farther back than it needed to be over the knuckles and padding was pretty close to non-existent over the fingers. In short, I didn't feel that it would be a good training glove for myself or my sparring partners.
I have, it all went well. And about the Pride type gloves my issue is the damn laces. They were a hassle and as such it was a pain to use training so I bought some Fairtex gloves.
Tried replacing the laces with elastic cord and tying it off?
Yeah I did and it was better then but they just were never quite tight enough and when you are told get your gloves on fast my thumbs and shit would always catch in the laces.
Anyone know who made the PRIDE FC gloves ?
How did some fighters end up with the PRIDE FC Bushido canvas? I think Hendo has one in the gym from some UFC Countdown footage.I was under the understanding that Pride never authorized any third party to make Pride gloves except OUANO Red Bolt. So if you see a pair of white bolts they are fake. The fighters didn’t even get to keep their own gloves! Rumor is the Japanese would sell to high end collectors. But it’s very rare to see them surface.
How did some fighters end up with the PRIDE FC Bushido canvas? I think Hendo has one in the gym from some UFC Countdown footage.
I guess maybe it was Shockwave, not Bushido.
Yeah he might have a few. I thought I remembered seeing a dirty one at the old location.I guess maybe it was Shockwave, not Bushido.