Who made the PRIDE FC gloves ?

There have been a bunch of threads about it and the conclusion seems to be that it's still a bit of a mystery. I've heard Winning made them in small batches for each event, but I don't know if that's really true. The tag on the Pride glove read Dream Stage Entertainment rather than indicating a gear brand (that would be like the UFC fight gloves made by Century reading Zuffa on the label).



Fighting Road makes the best quality Pride style glove that I've been able to get my hands on. They seem to be just about identical in design to Pride/Dream gloves.