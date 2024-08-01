Who made the biggest impact and brought in the most fans

Simple Southerner
Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
Everyone on that list contributed but b & d had the biggest impact imo what say you
tito kept the ufc treading water during the dark days
Having the Diaz Brothers there instead of some option of Tito/Chuck/Randy is a travesty.
Should included Kenny Shamrock too.