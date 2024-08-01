Who made the biggest impact and brought in the most fans

Brock brought in a lot of eyes from WWE but they left when he got beatdown and eventually went back to the fake fights stuff.



As some have already mentioned that timeframe when Tito, Randy and Chuck were rolling there was growth. The biggest though IMO is Conor and I'm not even a Conor fanboy. National/International or whatever he has had a huge impact in so many ways. Manistream media his antics and controversies outside of the fighting. Even with his thing with Mayweather the UFC got a lot of rub off of that. Casuals and even less still lend an ear for when is the next Conor fight in UFC.