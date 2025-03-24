Round 3 of Chama vs Big Ank — more detailed breakdown

I've re-watched it again laying attention to details and watching videos in which former MMA judges give their criteria in some tough rounds — not pertaining to this fight though. My brother linked it to me.
1. Control vs Output:
- Ankalaev was the one pressing forward consistently, showing the kind of ring generalship that often sways judges even when the round is close.
- But he wasn’t just walking forward recklessly — he was measured, and when near the fence, he respected Poatan’s counters.
- Poatan, despite backing up more, still landed meaningful shots, and his leg kicks padded his strike count.
2. Damage and Impact:
- One worth factor is that Ankalaev’s body kicks had more visual pushback — Alex would get moved, but not staggered or visibly hurt.
- Head shots from Ankalaev may have had more visible effect — Alex briefly lost balance against the fence — but quickly regained posture, suggesting it was more off-balance than “rocked.” as he keeps a good composure.
- Poatan had a strong knee in the clinch and was cleaner with some jabs and straights, but his damage wasn’t as visibly impactful... Even though it was damaging, Ankalaev had also a very good composure in absorbing them and not showing so clear impact, though he'd show it in subtle ways. Alex showed more impact, but he'd also be subtle about it, though the last round contributed to it being tough for him to just keep going forward like Ankalaev.
So while volume favors Alex due to the leg kicks, visible impact and control favor Ankalaev — and that’s exactly a criteria judges like to favor in close rounds.
- I’d still say it’s a coin toss, but tipping ever so slightly to Ankalaev based on:
- Octagon control
- More visibly impactful body/head shots, though not so much
- An edge in pushing the pace, even if both were composed
Alex’s work was still high-level coming from the second round, it was technical, and effective — but it may have lacked the visible punctuation judges look for when they're split between activity and control.
So I’d say 10-9 Ankalaev, but still, a very justifiable swing round if someone gives it to Alex. It’s not a robbery either way you score it imo.
Tbh if the round were in Glory rules or scored with a kickboxing lens, Alex might get more credit. But in MMA judging, where impact and octagon control are emphasized — even when subtle — Ankalaev likely edged it.
Do you agree or disagree? I'd like inputs, feedbacks on my breakdown.