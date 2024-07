Ares Black said: I honestly don't understand the vitriol towards Paddy the Baddy. He has an entertaining fighting style and he seems like good lad. Click to expand...

Paddy was going to be my pick.He gets shat on for his response to the Gordon fight, but ask any fighter and they will tell you that when they are in there fights don't feel as close as they are on the outside looking in.Also, "King" Green gets way less hate for a very similar response to his own fight with Jared Gordon. A fight Bobby was arguably losing before he blatantly and intentionally headbutted him. Then complained that it was ruled a NC instead of a tko win for him.Paddy is also a great advocate for things that don't get talked about enough like men's mental health.