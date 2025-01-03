Who is the least skilled male UFC Champion of all time ?

Pequeño Corey said: Jamahal might still be very good. No shame in getting ko’d by Poatan.



I used to think Bisping, but there has to be better answers than that.



Kinda hard when you’re comparing different eras and weight classes. Click to expand...

I just think his striking sometimes looks like an amateur fighter, he has accurate punches but he always drops his lead hand when he throws a punch which is why he got ko'd by pereira and his footwork is very flat. Against glover and santos he was leaning back with his chin in the air as a form of defense