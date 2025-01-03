Who is the least skilled male UFC Champion of all time ?

Sean Chowdhury

Sean Chowdhury

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Oct 30, 2022
Messages
318
Reaction score
1,080
My Pick:
Comment Image
 
It was actually Steve Jennum.

Winning the title over Harold Howard. The second fight is against a legit boxer actually. Not a top contender, but journeyman pro.

 
Jamahal might still be very good. No shame in getting ko’d by Poatan.

I used to think Bisping, but there has to be better answers than that.

Kinda hard when you’re comparing different eras and weight classes.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Jamahal might still be very good. No shame in getting ko’d by Poatan.

I used to think Bisping, but there has to be better answers than that.

Kinda hard when you’re comparing different eras and weight classes.
Click to expand...
I just think his striking sometimes looks like an amateur fighter, he has accurate punches but he always drops his lead hand when he throws a punch which is why he got ko'd by pereira and his footwork is very flat. Against glover and santos he was leaning back with his chin in the air as a form of defense
 
Inaugural WMMA 125 pounds champ, what's-her-face... The one who vacated and never defended?
Nicco Montaño, thanks google!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,671
Messages
56,730,284
Members
175,381
Latest member
Eymen Miguel Garcia

Share this page

Back
Top