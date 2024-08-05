Who is the king of the losing streaks in the UFC?

El Fernas
Sam Alvey: Went 8 Loses with 1 Draw in the middle, then got released, once out of the UFC he has been winning.
Tony Ferguson: 8 Consecutive loses (After a LW record 12 consecutive wins), potentially retiring.
So who is it for you? For me its Tony Ferguson, Alvey technically cut the streak in half, even if he didnt win.
