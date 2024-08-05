Who is the king of the losing streaks in the UFC?

El Fernas

El Fernas

Sam Alvey: Went 8 Loses with 1 Draw in the middle, then got released, once out of the UFC he has been winning.

Tony Ferguson: 8 Consecutive loses (After a LW record 12 consecutive wins), potentially retiring.

So who is it for you? For me its Tony Ferguson, Alvey technically cut the streak in half, even if he didnt win.
 
Andrei Arlovski has had 3 streaks of 4 losses or more in the UFC, and he's in one of them right now (technically in one of the streaks there was a NC that was originally a decision loss for Andrei)
 
BJ would be my pick and then Tony
Just because who they were and where they fell to
 
Latest posts

