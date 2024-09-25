Who is Bigger HHH or Macho Man?

I mean in terms of career impact on the business

How widely known he was

Recommendable Matches and quality of matches



I just saw someone compare SCSA and Jon Moxley it made me think of this



The way I see it not even Roman today can hold a candle to the amount of fame and influence guys like Hogan, Austin , And Cena have.

And then there are guys like Shaun, great all timers with many awesome matches but even HE isn’t someone like Hogan Austin Cena



What is the difference? Triple H reminds me of a Flair type guy tbh always at the top, smart and business savvy, and can put on a great match but even though he carried raw as champion forever he just isn’t a Cena.



Now Macho comes from Hogans era and is just 2nd to Hulk Hogan. Macho has everything you need to wrestle maybe even too much charisma but he wasn’t a gigantic tall man either and that apparently affected his in ring psychology at times. I don’t know if that’s true because Macho put on a show but even then why was he still second to Hulk?



The way I see it Seth isn’t even half as famous as stone cold used to be