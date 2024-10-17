Why are there so few farewell matches?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
29,847
Reaction score
40,625
Ric flair's farewell match was awesome and then a couple years later Shawn Michaels farewell match was great too.

It kinda makes me sad that there are so many other great superstars that never got a farewell match.

If the performer knows it's the last time, and the audience knows it's the last time, then it's really special.

Now maybe both of those matches were so special because Shawn Michaels is awesome... Because the undertaker got 2 farewell matches and they both paled in comparison, but at least he got them.

Guys like Hulk Hogan and Macho Man, Mick Foley, etc never got one. I understand if they had to retire abruptly due to injury or health, like HHH did. But if you're a legend on good health then you should get a farewell match.

Hopefully they give the rock one before he's too old.
 
Because they know these guys will never stop and will go til their heart pops. They'd have a go in a wheelchair if you let em.
 
A farewell match is like a lifetime achievement award, theyre telling you to get the fuck out cause nobody wants you anymore, it aint the beautiful honor youre imagining it to be
 
Daniel Bryan has been on a farewell tour for 10 years
 
Jushin "Thunder" Liger had a great farewell tour a few years ago leading to his final match being at the Tokyo Dome. His was perfect timing, the pandemic lock downs happened a month later and New Japan didn't have crowds for over a year.

The Great Muta/Keiji Muto had a great farewell tour last year. Did both a final match as The Great Muta and his last match as Keiji Muto

John Cena just announced his farewell tour in WWE happening throughout 2025, said he's gonna wrestle a bunch in 2025 and then have a retirement match.

Hiroshi Tanahashi just announced his last year will be 2025 and his retirement match will be at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4th 2026.

Bryan Danielson just finished his farewell tour last week, went out on his back putting over his old team like he wanted, although he's said he's just retiring as a "full time" wrestler, so I wouldn't doubt he comes back after he gets his neck surgery for a match or two every once in a while.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,909
Messages
56,356,037
Members
175,181
Latest member
Goddess Lakshmi

Share this page

Back
Top