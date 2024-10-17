Why are there so few farewell matches?

Ric flair's farewell match was awesome and then a couple years later Shawn Michaels farewell match was great too.



It kinda makes me sad that there are so many other great superstars that never got a farewell match.



If the performer knows it's the last time, and the audience knows it's the last time, then it's really special.



Now maybe both of those matches were so special because Shawn Michaels is awesome... Because the undertaker got 2 farewell matches and they both paled in comparison, but at least he got them.



Guys like Hulk Hogan and Macho Man, Mick Foley, etc never got one. I understand if they had to retire abruptly due to injury or health, like HHH did. But if you're a legend on good health then you should get a farewell match.



Hopefully they give the rock one before he's too old.