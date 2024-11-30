Who does the best fake American accent?

Have you ever been like me, and you're watching a movie or TV show and you're enjoying when person does thing and you got a good handle on things. Then you see an interview with person and they turn out to be a damn dirty foreigner and you're all like no. No. NO! :oops: and then you're all like :cool: ?


I have been fooled a few times sherbros. House fooled me. He got me. Had no idea he was a smelly Brit. For shame.

Beth Dutton on Yellowstone got me good. Never seen it coming. That accent of hers is so good it fooled an American ear. Two of them!


Who else talks good American?
 
Beth Dutton's is kind of more impressive than Hugh Laurie's even, because his is a non distinct, Midwest sort of accent. But that Dutton actress actually pulls off a convincing southern accent and that is rare even for American actors to get right
 
I heard that a southern accent is a slowed down British accent and a British accent is a sped up southern accent
 
Yeah that's a weird one. His accent on SoA was really good👍

Then in that big robot movie it was one of the worst I've ever heard lol. It was probably being around Idris Elba's english-af-accent that threw him off
 
Latest posts

