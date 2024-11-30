Who does the best fake American accent?

Have you ever been like me, and you're watching a movie or TV show and you're enjoying when person does thing and you got a good handle on things. Then you see an interview with person and they turn out to be a damn dirty foreigner and you're all like no. No. NO!and then you're all likeI have been fooled a few times sherbros. House fooled me. He got me. Had no idea he was a smelly Brit. For shame.Beth Dutton on Yellowstone got me good. Never seen it coming. That accent of hers is so good it fooled an American ear. Two of them!Who else talks good American?