Tbh I think I can probably predict what's going to win, but I'm going to go with something a bit different.All this Terminator discussion lately got me thinking.Sarah and Kyle think they are finally safe.The comforting resolution music is playing.They hug and relax.Then OH NO the scary music comes in and the T-800 rises in its skeletal form surrounded by flames and the close up on its skull-like face with glowing red eyes.It's inhuman and demonic and you're like "Oh no, you're fucked! You're never stopping this thing."What do you think is the most impactful monster reveal in film?