Who currently is the most famous living person?

I think it's these three. Not sure who though.
Swift by a landslide. Between her sold out concerts, dating Kelce, etc. Do you think there's a bunch of tweens all around the world who know who Trump, Putin, or Musk are?Putin for sure
Trump too, but putin have longer history and it's basically the epicentre of current fuckstorm
Lmao at Taylor Swift and to some extent Musk being there, there are Hollywood stars much more know than them
Let's say even today that he became irrelevant still Swarznegger is surely known by more people than Swift