Who currently is the most famous living person?

Who's your pick?

  • Donald Trump

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Taylor Swift

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Elon Musk

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Vladimir Putin

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
I think it's these three. Not sure who though.

640px-Donald_Trump_official_portrait.jpg


960x0.jpg


640px-Elon_Musk_Colorado_2022_%28cropped2%29.jpg
 
Putin for sure
Trump too, but putin have longer history and it's basically the epicentre of current fuckstorm

Lmao at Taylor Swift and to some extent Musk being there, there are Hollywood stars much more know than them
Let's say even today that he became irrelevant still Swarznegger is surely known by more people than Swift
 
Bacco said:
Putin for sure
Trump too, but putin have longer history and it's basically the epicentre of current fuckstorm

Lmao at Taylor Swift and to some extent Musk being there, there are Hollywood stars much more know than them
Let's say even today that he became irrelevant still Swarznegger is surely known by more people than Swift
Swift by a landslide. Between her sold out concerts, dating Kelce, etc. Do you think there's a bunch of tweens all around the world who know who Trump, Putin, or Musk are?
 
