Who Currently is the Best Commentator in the UFC?

Always thought Jimmy Smith and Dan Hardy did the best but they are gone now. DC is my favorite but I can see why people would not consider him the best. Maybe Felder or Sanko?
 
Truthfully none of them annoy me to the point I can't tolerate listening to the telecast.
DC is the one that strikes me as the most professional, doesn't call everything "weird" like Rogan does and isn't as simpy as Anik seems at times.
 
Anik. Does his job professionally often reining in the other commentators when they get off topic. Generally doesn’t say stupid shit or come off super biased.
 
laura-sanko-run.gif
 
Fitz is the best imo. Sounds similar to Goldie, but much more on point amd a lot less silly. Fitz + Goldie for one show would be great!

FtXIt5FWAAEKz9N.jpg
 
Anik is good. He doesn't stick out, keeps to the action, and doesn't make the commentary about himself. Fitzgerald is in the same boat.

Rogan is so burnt out (in more ways than one) and sounds like he has no idea what he's watching.

Cormier has one of the most irritating voices and commentating styles I've ever heard. Drunk, constantly drooling and slobbering, and hoots like a howler monkey.

Bisping and Felder are self-absorbed dipwads.

Cruz is usually okay, and I appreciate him antagonizing the other douches, but sometimes he's been so, so off-base that it hurts.

Sanko is okay.
 
Jimmy Smith is excellent.
Kenny Florian
Connor Ruebusch
Sayif Saud
 
Sanko by far. I never really liked Jimmy Smith but I don't know why. Ranallo and Schiavello are great for big fights. I like Bisping. If Cruz is calling an event, the volume goes off.
 
There's only a need for one play by play guy, it would be redundant.
 
Todd Fitzgerald is better than Sanko and he just started watching MMA like 2 minutes ago....he sucks too though.

Felder is good when he doesn't have to contend with Bisping, DC and Cruz.

DC is pretty awful.

Cruz sucks.

Bisping is 50/50.

Rogan is the epitome of phoning it in.

Anik is so thin skinned that he'd die of a paper cut...yet he has no problem blasting people's private business out there.

So yeah, none of them are great or my favorite tbf sir.
 
Anik, Felder and bisping

bisping seems to be the most focused on fighting, the other ones sometimes trail off into stupid stories and such
 
Anik and Sanko.

DC and Rogan get you the most jacked for the fights, but their actual commentary is dogshit.

Most nostalgic:
<goldie>and Mauro Ranallo
 
