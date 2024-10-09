Who Currently is the Best Commentator in the UFC?

Anik is good. He doesn't stick out, keeps to the action, and doesn't make the commentary about himself. Fitzgerald is in the same boat.



Rogan is so burnt out (in more ways than one) and sounds like he has no idea what he's watching.



Cormier has one of the most irritating voices and commentating styles I've ever heard. Drunk, constantly drooling and slobbering, and hoots like a howler monkey.



Bisping and Felder are self-absorbed dipwads.



Cruz is usually okay, and I appreciate him antagonizing the other douches, but sometimes he's been so, so off-base that it hurts.



Sanko is okay.