There are some very odd choices in your video.



1. I love Randy, but he wasn't consistently beating the best in the world. He was great because he sometimes beat the best in the world when people didn't expect him to, but he also lost to them all the time.

2. Ronda being one of the best fighters ever because she dominated a division that barely existed yet is laughable.

3. Royce being one of the best fighters ever because he dominated a sport that barely existed yet is also laughable.



Replace these guys with GSP, DJ, and Anderson Silva promptly, because they were just as dominant except against actual, well-rounded competitors. And I'd replace Conor with Aldo, although Conor is easier to see being on the list because his performance at 145 was genuinely great and he did KO prime Aldo.