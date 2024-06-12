  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Who Are The Best 9 Fighters Of All Time?

Best?

Jones
GSP
Khabib
Ngannou
DJ
Volkanovski
Poatan
Leon
Izzy
 
There are some very odd choices in your video.

1. I love Randy, but he wasn't consistently beating the best in the world. He was great because he sometimes beat the best in the world when people didn't expect him to, but he also lost to them all the time.
2. Ronda being one of the best fighters ever because she dominated a division that barely existed yet is laughable.
3. Royce being one of the best fighters ever because he dominated a sport that barely existed yet is also laughable.

Replace these guys with GSP, DJ, and Anderson Silva promptly, because they were just as dominant except against actual, well-rounded competitors. And I'd replace Conor with Aldo, although Conor is easier to see being on the list because his performance at 145 was genuinely great and he did KO prime Aldo.
 
Jones
GSP
Fedor
Anderson
Mighty Mouse
Khabib
Aldo
DC
Max
Hendo
Maybe add Nunes since she defended the belt in 2 weight classes.


Not sure why Conor is in the image, he is no where near the top 10 fighters. Number 1 marketer but not fighter.
 
