Who am I? Sports edition

Post your answer in spoiler tags so others can play. Whoever gets it right can post the next "who am I" question.And no googling! This is just for fun so...Okay, I'll start:I am anNBA championNBA Finals MVP3× NBA Most Valuable Player12× NBA All-Star4× All-NBA First Team4× All-NBA Second TeamNBA All-Defensive First TeamNBA All-Defensive Second TeamI played for 6 different NBA teams, and two of them retired my number.Who am I?