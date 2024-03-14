Who am I? Sports edition

Post your answer in spoiler tags so others can play. Whoever gets it right can post the next "who am I" question.

And no googling! This is just for fun so...

Okay, I'll start:

I am an

NBA champion
NBA Finals MVP
3× NBA Most Valuable Player
12× NBA All-Star
4× All-NBA First Team
4× All-NBA Second Team
NBA All-Defensive First Team
NBA All-Defensive Second Team

I played for 6 different NBA teams, and two of them retired my number.

Who am I?
 
