NBA vs WNBA: Revenue​ Which League Makes More Money: the NBA, or the WNBA?​ The NBA, by a landslide. In total, there are 1230 NBA Games during the regular season. There are at maximum, 105 playoff games – if each series were to max out at seven games.



In a WNBA season, there are 204 matchups between teams. As each team plays 34 games – four against in-conference competition and three against out of conference competition. There is the possibility of 35 post-season games if each series maxed out at five games.



It is currently estimated that the WNBA generates approximately $60 million in revenue, while $12.3 million of that revenue is distributed to its players.



In 2022, the NBA’s 30 teams generated $10 billion in revenue which was up 35% from 2018. From a 1983 agreement to cap payrolls, NBA Players are guaranteed at least 53% of league revenue.