Opinion "Women are not paid their fair share" President Biden

Caitlin Clark Rookie Contract

College basketball superstar Caitlin Clark is set to soar to new heights in the WNBA — but her rookie contract means she will pocket a fraction of the millions her male counterparts have made on the court.

Clark, the University of Iowa legend who has already made history as NCAA Division I basketball’s overall top scorer, sealed a contract with the Indiana Fever after she was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft Monday.


Clark will earn $338,056 over four years, according to the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement.

Under the 2024 WNBA rookie scale for the No. 1-4 draft picks, she'll earn a base salary of $76,535 for her first year, $78,066 the second year and $85,873 the third, with a fourth-year option of $97,582.

Despite Clark’s unprecedented star power, he salary is a sliver of the eye-popping amount male athletes make in the NBA.

WNBA draft picks No. 2-4 — Stanford’s Cameron Brink, who went to the Los Angeles Sparks, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, with the Chicago Sky, and Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson, also with the Sparks — will make the same pay as Clark.

For comparison, San Antonio Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama — the No. 1 pick in last year’s NBA draft — secured a $55 million four-year contract under which he pocketed $12.1 million in his first season, according to the athlete contract tracker Spotrac.
President Joe Biden said on social mediaTuesday" "Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all."

"But right now we’re seeing that even if you’re the best, women are not paid their fair share," he said. "It’s time that we give our daughters the same opportunities as our sons and ensure women are paid what they deserve."
NBA vs WNBA

NBA vs WNBA: Revenue​

Which League Makes More Money: the NBA, or the WNBA?​

The NBA, by a landslide. In total, there are 1230 NBA Games during the regular season. There are at maximum, 105 playoff games – if each series were to max out at seven games.

In a WNBA season, there are 204 matchups between teams. As each team plays 34 games – four against in-conference competition and three against out of conference competition. There is the possibility of 35 post-season games if each series maxed out at five games.

It is currently estimated that the WNBA generates approximately $60 million in revenue, while $12.3 million of that revenue is distributed to its players.

In 2022, the NBA’s 30 teams generated $10 billion in revenue which was up 35% from 2018. From a 1983 agreement to cap payrolls, NBA Players are guaranteed at least 53% of league revenue.
The WNBA has been subsidized by the NBA since its inception.

Their fair share would be zero in this case.

This happened with the women’s soccer team as well.
Why do we tolerate this kind of gaslighting by our leaders when it comes to “gender pay gap”?
 
It's true. They should be paying the NBA, like how strippers pay the strip clubs to dance.

For real though I think the WNBA should lower the rim level to 9 feet. That way you'll get more dunks, which is a lot more exciting than fundamentally sound jump shots. Volleyball nets are lower for women than men

Ps putting this gem here

 
It’s a good idea. Not that people would watch, but it’s a start.
 
Yea, I was pretty shocked to find out that in the movie spiderman, Kirsten Dunst didn’t get paid as much as spiderman.

That pretty much proves white men are evil, I am glad she opened up about it while promoting her new movie

www.gamespot.com

Kirsten Dunst Talks About Being Paid Less Than Tobey Maguire For Spider-Man 2

According to Kirsten Dunst, she was paid a lot less than her Spider-Man 2 co-star, Tobey Maguire.
www.gamespot.com www.gamespot.com
 
Well, in the article you posted the revenue split doesn't seem to be exactly equal.

$12.3M is a lot less than 53% of $60M.

It's in the NBA's interest to subsidize the women's league. It helps get women and especially young girls interested in the sport.
 
Imagine using the WNBA as your example...

I mean, I might as well complain that I'm not "being paid my fair share" for playing basketball in my driveway. I mean, I bounce the ball and shoot the ball just like Lebron James too. Well, not exactly, and nobody wants to watch me play, and I don't generate any money for anybody, but what the fuck does that matter? I play Basketball. Pay me millions of dollars.
 
Lol stfu Biden
 
I didn’t say they shouldn’t subsidize them.

It’s a nice token and allows girls to play a good game.

The CBA creates the split, but even so, even if they had 50%, they would have to rely even more on the subsidies from the NBA to make that happen. Still wouldn’t be in the same league as the NBA.
 
This is also how you know journalism is dead, because nobody and I mean NOBODY, would dare to question this obvious bullshit at a press conference. Not one "journalist" or "reporter" would bring up the obvious fallacy with this suggestion, and shove the revenue numbers in his face to put it to bed. Even the FOX News guys would make it more complicated than it is, because they want him to keep saying it.

Oddly enough, the only "News person" I ever saw put people in their place over this, was Don fucking Lemon, LOL. It was too much, even for him.
 
I mean that's only assuming they wouldn't be able to cover the costs with changes to the revenue split. It could be the CBA owners aren't being exactly fair too.

It seems like a pretty regular trend with emerging sports leagues. They start out totally abusive to the players because there's no oversight and everything goes to the owners and promoters but overtime as the sport grows and gains popularity the players bargaining position gets stronger then eventually the government gets involved because everyone likes athletes.
 
<Fedor23>

The guy's got crippling dementia, so his only job is to follow the playbook of riling up his base of spinsters and deadbeats with debunked nonsense and identity politics.

Obama got pinnochio'd making the same claims over 10 years ago, and WaPo acknowledged that it's just political bullshit that dems have to bring it up every 2 years during elections to feed their base's desire for victimhood.


 
Do you realize the WNBA loses an average of 10 million dollars a year?
 
No just going off the posted article that says there was $60M in revenue and the players receive $12M in salary
 
