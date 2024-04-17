Rob Battisti
Caitlin Clark Rookie Contract
NBA vs WNBA
The WNBA has been subsidized by the NBA since its inception.
Their fair share would be zero in this case.
This happened with the women’s soccer team as well.
Why do we tolerate this kind of gaslighting by our leaders when it comes to “gender pay gap”?
College basketball superstar Caitlin Clark is set to soar to new heights in the WNBA — but her rookie contract means she will pocket a fraction of the millions her male counterparts have made on the court.
Clark, the University of Iowa legend who has already made history as NCAA Division I basketball’s overall top scorer, sealed a contract with the Indiana Fever after she was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA draft Monday.
Clark will earn $338,056 over four years, according to the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement.
Under the 2024 WNBA rookie scale for the No. 1-4 draft picks, she'll earn a base salary of $76,535 for her first year, $78,066 the second year and $85,873 the third, with a fourth-year option of $97,582.
Despite Clark’s unprecedented star power, he salary is a sliver of the eye-popping amount male athletes make in the NBA.
WNBA draft picks No. 2-4 — Stanford’s Cameron Brink, who went to the Los Angeles Sparks, South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso, with the Chicago Sky, and Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson, also with the Sparks — will make the same pay as Clark.
For comparison, San Antonio Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama — the No. 1 pick in last year’s NBA draft — secured a $55 million four-year contract under which he pocketed $12.1 million in his first season, according to the athlete contract tracker Spotrac.
President Joe Biden said on social mediaTuesday" "Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all."
"But right now we’re seeing that even if you’re the best, women are not paid their fair share," he said. "It’s time that we give our daughters the same opportunities as our sons and ensure women are paid what they deserve."
NBA vs WNBA
NBA vs WNBA: Revenue
Which League Makes More Money: the NBA, or the WNBA?The NBA, by a landslide. In total, there are 1230 NBA Games during the regular season. There are at maximum, 105 playoff games – if each series were to max out at seven games.
In a WNBA season, there are 204 matchups between teams. As each team plays 34 games – four against in-conference competition and three against out of conference competition. There is the possibility of 35 post-season games if each series maxed out at five games.
It is currently estimated that the WNBA generates approximately $60 million in revenue, while $12.3 million of that revenue is distributed to its players.
In 2022, the NBA’s 30 teams generated $10 billion in revenue which was up 35% from 2018. From a 1983 agreement to cap payrolls, NBA Players are guaranteed at least 53% of league revenue.
