Media Whittaker on the 29-28 scores, having to fight this version of Costa + his questioned chin

I don't understand judging at all, but like, watching that round I was piecing him up. Obviously the kick was significant but I recovered. I don't know how that gives him the entire round.

You know, I was mentioning in the fight week, I've prepared for the best version of Costa. And obviously I say this, and I prepare for it, but man I'm hoping I get the worst version of him, right?
Dude, I'm hoping I get the lethargic, lazy and tired version of Costa coming in. But dude rocks up his best self! And in my opinion it's upsetting, because like, that was the best version of Costa.
His kicks and his speed suprised me, he was much faster than I thought he would be. Well, than I think he has actually shown in other fights. And I still beat him, but now everyone talks about
how good he looked. Like, don't do me like that, bro!

But props to him, I think that version of Costa, he beats a lot of guys. For one, I have never been spinning heel kicked in my whole life. Right? So that was out of nowhere. I don't know, obviously
in comments everyone said after the Dricus fight that "Whittaker's chin is gone", like "he's a wash". Mate, my chin's back. I don't know where it went on vacation, but it's back dude. He's come
back and he's clocked in because man, that kick should have killed me. I did recover though. Obviously it was a good shot, but I was coherent the whole time through it. I remember fighting back
after the kick and I member walking to the stool for recovering.

It was a hard fight, and I take a lot of pride in fights like the one I had. Because they're showstoppers. Fun to watch, everyone loves watching them. Two big dudes just throwing leather, man.
 
Maybe he should read the scoring criteria? Significantly hurting your opponent > slightly outpointing them.

Pretty amazing that 6 or so years later & some fighters still don't understand the "new" criteria. Like how can you be ignorant of such an important aspect of your occupation?
 
