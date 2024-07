Romulas said: 12 years ago I worked for the 2nd largest investment bank in the world. We spent a lot of time dealing with people that blended at least some level of deception into our interactions.



The company would have experts come in that would teach us about different social cues to look for etc.. I got interested and began buying books about the psychology of deception.



A great short book if you're interested is "Never be Lied to Again" by David Leiberman.



Eh, its easy to sell corporate nerds pseudoscience if they think it will end up netting them more profit at the end of the day. "Body language experts" might as well be teaching you how to read tea leaves and tarot cards. Predicting your business deals by the other guy's star signs and lining crystals on your desk.When I first ever saw PBD himself I looked up comments about him, and when I looked through them deeply it was mostly rightists talking about how he owns people with "proven FBI interrogation techniques"...it was a nice laugh. He's an MLM guru, manipulation is how he made $400m or whatever. He's been thoroughly dismantled on his own show numerous times.