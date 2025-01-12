Let's say you were magically transported to any time period and society with knowledge of the language and culture, but with no other added skills or knowledge other what you already have. You'd also be adapted to their diseases so you don't get sick and die right away. You're also not taking any modern day diseases with you, so you don't wipe out half of the population.

For example, if you get transported to Ancient Rome, you'd speak Latin fluently and have a general understanding of their customs so you don't stick out like an alien, but neither do you gain special skills like fighting with the gladius or something (unless you already know how to fight with a gladius for some how).



Also you'd have to go back at least a 100 years. You can't go back to the 90s so you can win bets on sports events you know the outcome of.



Which time period and culture do you think you would thrive in the most?

Ancient Greece?

Pre-colonial America?

Medieval Europe?

Feudal Japan?

Mongolia during Genghis Kahn?

The Ice Age?



I honestly think I wouldn't do well in any time period but I'd like to see the period humans and giant animals like mammoths and giant sloths roamed the earth together. I'd get to hunt a mammoth with my tribe homies and maybe get to see a saber tooth tiger before it kills me.