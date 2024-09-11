Which Striker you had high hopes for turned out to be a bust?

He was already busted up from like a 100 KB fights and sometimes people just dont translate well to MMA. Look at what happened to Stefan Leko.I never in my life would have foreseen Ghokan Saki getting KO by Rountree. I presumed his world class striking would at least make him super dangerous for anyone on the feet, but even during his first fight in the UFC, Saki looked like he needed to return to kickboxing. One of the biggest personal disappointments I've had as a fan.
Crocop doesnt count, he had a great MMA career, and did actually get a shot at Fedor's belt.gohan Saki
Professor x got bodied by drew mcfedries
Crocop was supposed to be better
Yeah manHouston Alexander was supposed to be for real
Yeah man
Even after the loss to Thiago he could have bounced back, but that Kimbo fight was an atrocity.
Soa Palelei lost to Choi Mu Bae.I thought you would have a better striking game HHJ, but you got smashed by Soa Palelei and he made it look easy LOL.
Take care of those jimmies.
Yeah but he wasnt a Never Was.Cro Cop was supposed to come in and be what Poatan is today.
Man when he got subbed by Chris Lytle.....In all reality though, with respect @HHJ, one of the best answers to this question is Dan Hardy. Dude got rolled.
Lol. I'll give you really good odds in a rematch but you lost the first one.Soa Palelei lost to Choi Mu Bae.
He would be no problem for me.
Did you just reveal that my bud is actually Gerald Burton-Batty??I thought you would have a better striking game HHJ, but you got smashed by Soa Palelei and he made it look easy LOL.
man, dont nobody know of anyone Soa beat.Did you just reveal that my bud is actually Gerald Burton-Batty??