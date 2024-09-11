Which Striker you had high hopes for turned out to be a bust?

HHJ

HHJ

I am the well spring, from which you flow.
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
151,524
Reaction score
120,645
Some fighters come in with flashy or dangerous striking, and you think damn this guy is a PROBLEM

but they actually werent a problem, and didnt get close to a belt.


paul-daley-sabah-homasi-bellator-257-1.jpg
 
I never in my life would have foreseen Ghokan Saki getting KO by Rountree. I presumed his world class striking would at least make him super dangerous for anyone on the feet, but even during his first fight in the UFC, Saki looked like he needed to return to kickboxing. One of the biggest personal disappointments I've had as a fan.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
I never in my life would have foreseen Ghokan Saki getting KO by Rountree. I presumed his world class striking would at least make him super dangerous for anyone on the feet, but even during his first fight in the UFC, Saki looked like he needed to return to kickboxing. One of the biggest personal disappointments I've had as a fan.
Click to expand...
He was already busted up from like a 100 KB fights and sometimes people just dont translate well to MMA. Look at what happened to Stefan Leko.

For sure though, I was definitley dissapointed too.
 
Megatronlee said:
gohan Saki

Professor x got bodied by drew mcfedries

Crocop was supposed to be better
Click to expand...
Crocop doesnt count, he had a great MMA career, and did actually get a shot at Fedor's belt.

His UFC run was dissapointing but he'd already fought for years in MMA before that at the highest levels.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Houston Alexander was supposed to be for real
Click to expand...
Yeah man

Even after the loss to Thiago he could have bounced back, but that Kimbo fight was an atrocity.
 
I thought you would have a better striking game HHJ, but you got smashed by Soa Palelei and he made it look easy LOL.

Take care of those jimmies.
 
jsbx45 said:
I thought you would have a better striking game HHJ, but you got smashed by Soa Palelei and he made it look easy LOL.

Take care of those jimmies.
Click to expand...
Soa Palelei lost to Choi Mu Bae.

He would be no problem for me.
 
Rashid magomedov. I thought he was a really slick striker with great tdd and would be top 10, especially after he made gilbert burns cry. Unfortunately he was far too patient for his own good and couldn't stop a wall and stall gameplan from dariush.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
jsbx45 said:
In all reality though, with respect @HHJ, one of the best answers to this question is Dan Hardy. Dude got rolled.
Click to expand...
Man when he got subbed by Chris Lytle.....
 
jsbx45 said:
I thought you would have a better striking game HHJ, but you got smashed by Soa Palelei and he made it look easy LOL.

Take care of those jimmies.
Click to expand...
Did you just reveal that my bud is actually Gerald Burton-Batty??
 
  • Eek
Reactions: HHJ
Bobby Boulders said:
Did you just reveal that my bud is actually Gerald Burton-Batty??
Click to expand...
man, dont nobody know of anyone Soa beat.

Thats why all threads about him get wastelanded.

Mods be like: Tchh. One of THESE.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,983
Messages
56,166,686
Members
175,090
Latest member
GloveParadox

Share this page

Back
Top