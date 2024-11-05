It's hard to rate Anderson Silva's striking skill when his resume as a striker is so thin.

FraudGoat said: He wasn't hanging with Adesanya, he was losing and losing badly at the end. Adesanysa was a few leg kicks away from a TKO. The best thing you can say is that Adesanay didn't immediately blow him out of the water. But that was never Izzy style, especially against guys who's not running at him.



"There has never been a more dominant striker than Anderson in his prime. Period."



Not even going to debate about the validity of this statement. Considering the main point of my post is that he hasn't fought many competent strikers. Click to expand...

Casuals are so annoying. They come in here with zero fight knowledge and shit on undisputed GOAT’s because of revisionist history. You don’t consider guys like Belfort, Hendo, Franklin, Sonnen or Griffin any good than you’re just plain wrong. The whole “he never faced an impossible murderers row of fantasy fights transcending history and weight classes so he sucks” is such a stupid argument and I’ve seen it done on multiple dominant champs. I’ve read all the same takes on Jones and Fedor too. So what? How many champions did what Anderson did to guys in his prime? His aura then was like nothing we’ve ever saw before or after.The MW division was weak then only because Anderson continually crushed everybody. Nobody could build themselves up because of the boogeyman at the top. Don’t forget he went up to LHW and dominated in incredible fashion there too. What he did to Forrest Griffin stole his soul. Forrest was just LHW champ too.Boohoo a 40 year old, totally washed fighter who relied on long gone reflexes and speed got beaten by Adesanya. Nobody expected him to win that but his ghost did pretty good considering. What a shame there wasn’t a bunch of mythical striking GOAT’s in there to beat him and show us he sucked right? Lol. Don’t forget he was a legit BJJ black belt with a massive sub threat and this is MMA either. He had so many tools and his striking was top tier. There’s no MMA striker ever who wouldn’t have major issues with him