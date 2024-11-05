It's hard to rate Anderson Silva's striking skill when his resume as a striker is so thin.

FraudGoat
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 16, 2022
- Messages
- 657
- Reaction score
- 1,121
I'm not talking about how good his striking is relative to modern MMA, or even how good he is as a striker. But just his resume as a striker.
Remember in one of Joe Rogan's podcasts where he had a couple of good Muay Thai fighters watching the Silva Franklin clips? They were laughing at how clueless Rich Franklin was in the clinch and how he didn't even know the basics of it. And Franklin is like 2nd best striker Silva has ever beaten in his prime.
And that's the problem, Most of the guys Silva has fought in his prime simply aren't that developed in striking. And he has never fought a wide range of different strikers either. Like who's the best range striker or kicker he has fought? Someone who is competent at range and tries to attack his legs instead of headhunting? The only one I can think of is Patrick Cote. And he was having good success just staying at midrange and blasting Silva with leg kicks. But then his knee blew out. It's only until the end of his career that we see him fight well-educated and truly competent strikers who try to exploit his weakness. But by then it's meaningless to evaluate
