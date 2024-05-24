Which MMA promotion had the best looking gloves?

What gloves are your favorite?In my personal ranking, they are:1. WEC gloves - Great shade of blue and the "World Extreme Cagefighting" across the bottom of the glove gives it a nice touch. These also have a huge nostalgia factor for me. They remind me of late nights watching WEC WrecKage on Versus being bombarded with Amp Energy ads.2. RIZIN - I never thought green would ever work well as an MMA glove. These completely changed that. Great glove design as well. I like them more than the PRIDE ones.3. Bellator Reds - Say what you want about Bellator; these gloves just looked good on just about any fighter.